Less than four weeks after his appointment, France's new Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu presented the line-up for the future government's key portfolios on Sunday evening. On Monday, everything changed again: Lecornu resigned as Prime Minister.

The prime minister had submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, who had accepted it, the Élysée Palace announced.

Lecornu's government statement was actually expected on Tuesday. The outgoing prime minister and his government team were then threatened with a vote of no confidence by the opposition.

France is in the midst of a budget crisis. The previous government under François Bayrou fell in a vote of confidence in a dispute over the planned austerity budget. At around 3.3 trillion euros, the country has the highest debt in the European Union.