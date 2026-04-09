France's Chief of the General Staff Fabien Mandon greets President Emmanuel Macron at a military ceremony. Keystone

The Chief of the French General Staff warns of a lasting threat from Russia in Europe. The Kremlin sees things very differently.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you France's Chief of General Staff Fabien Mandon sees Europe confronted with a "permanent Russian threat".

The Kremlin rejects this: Russia is only a threat to states that act against Russian interests.

Mandon had previously warned that Russia could be preparing for a confrontation by 2030. Show more

The Chief of Staff of the French armed forces, Fabien Mandon, has warned of a permanent Russian threat in Europe.

Speaking to the National Assembly's defense committee, Mandon spoke of an "open war, which remains my greatest concern in terms of army preparedness. This is on our continent." The Ukrainians have been holding out heroically for four years, he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the accusations, but also made one qualification. "Russia does not pose a threat to any country that is not planning to become a center of anti-Russian activity, that is not planning to destroy the Russian-speaking population and that is not planning to undermine the security of the Russian Federation in any way," he said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

Not the first warning

Moscow has long accused Ukraine in particular of pursuing an anti-Russian policy and has therefore been waging a war of aggression against its neighbor for more than four years. One of the Kremlin's justifications for its invasion is that it wants to protect the Russian-speaking population there.

Mandon had already warned last fall: "Unfortunately, as I know from the information available to me, Russia is currently preparing for a confrontation with our countries in 2030." In view of this situation, France must be prepared for human losses and economic consequences.

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