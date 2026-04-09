The Chief of Staff of the French armed forces, Fabien Mandon, has warned of a permanent Russian threat in Europe.
Speaking to the National Assembly's defense committee, Mandon spoke of an "open war, which remains my greatest concern in terms of army preparedness. This is on our continent." The Ukrainians have been holding out heroically for four years, he said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the accusations, but also made one qualification. "Russia does not pose a threat to any country that is not planning to become a center of anti-Russian activity, that is not planning to destroy the Russian-speaking population and that is not planning to undermine the security of the Russian Federation in any way," he said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
Not the first warning
Moscow has long accused Ukraine in particular of pursuing an anti-Russian policy and has therefore been waging a war of aggression against its neighbor for more than four years. One of the Kremlin's justifications for its invasion is that it wants to protect the Russian-speaking population there.
Mandon had already warned last fall: "Unfortunately, as I know from the information available to me, Russia is currently preparing for a confrontation with our countries in 2030." In view of this situation, France must be prepared for human losses and economic consequences.