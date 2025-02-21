Pope Francis is in a hospital in Rome. (archive picture) Bild: Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa-Bildfunk

Pope Francis has been in a hospital in Rome for a week. His release is not within reach for the time being: The 88-year-old is expected to remain in hospital for at least another week, his doctors say.

Last Friday, February 14, Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome.

The reason was breathing difficulties. The hospital diagnosed bilateral pneumonia. Francis had previously been suffering from bronchitis.

Doctors treating him assume that the head of the Catholic Church will have to stay in hospital for at least another week. Show more

According to his doctors, Pope Francis will have to stay in hospital for at least the next week. This was stated by the attending physician Sergio Alfieri at a media conference in the Gemelli Clinic in Rome.

The condition of Pope Francis, who is suffering from pneumonia, is therefore not life-threatening. However, the 88-year-old head of the Church is not yet out of danger.

Alfieri did not provide any further details. From his point of view, it is important that Francis feels better for the time being. He is occasionally receiving oxygen and is responding to the increased drug treatment. The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church has been in hospital for exactly one week now.

In hospital since last Friday

Francis has been in poor health for a long time. There has been great concern for him worldwide since he was admitted to hospital on Friday last week.

Before that, he complained of breathing difficulties during public appearances and coughed, sometimes violently. After a few days in hospital, doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia. There had also previously been talk of bronchitis.