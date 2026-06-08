Germany Franco-German fighter jet project fails

ARCHIVE - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (l, CDU) and French President Emmanuel Macron take part in a meeting with a group of investors at the European Digital Sovereignty Summit. Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi/Pool AP/dpa

After years of preparation, the multi-billion euro armaments project for a Franco-German fighter jet has failed. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have come to the joint conclusion that the companies Dassault and Airbus will not come together to build a joint fighter jet, according to German government circles.