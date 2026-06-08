After years of preparation, the billion-euro armaments project for a Franco-German fighter jet has failed. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have come to the joint conclusion that the companies Dassault and Airbus will not come together to build a joint fighter jet, according to German government circles.

"They recognize this reality." Merz therefore suggested to Macron that the construction of a joint fighter aircraft should be discontinued. However, the joint networking of different weapon systems, platforms and sensors in a so-called "Combat Cloud" should be continued. The Future Combat Air System FCAS is therefore not completely off the table.

Merkel and Macron gave the go-ahead in 2017

The go-ahead for the prestigious project was given by then Chancellor Angela Merkel and Macron in July 2017. However, Airbus and Dassault's ideas about the capabilities of a fighter jet have recently diverged widely.

Dassault had claimed an outsized share of the project as well as the lead. The German side, on the other hand, expressed the expectation that Dassault would "adhere to the existing agreements", according to which the companies should be equally involved. There had also been repeated disputes about the division in the past.

Decision postponed several times

The political decision on the project was postponed several times, but now Macron and Merz have finally put a stop to it. Spain is also involved in the project with the manufacturer Indra.

For Germany and France, who like to present themselves as the driving force behind Europe, this is a major political setback. Macron has been insisting on European sovereignty and joint armaments projects for years. The fact that the most ambitious European armaments project to date is now failing due to industrial policy disagreements with one of the closest partners does not correspond to the signal of unity that he would like to send and is also a very personal failure for him as co-initiator of the project.

Merz also cited different requirements as a problem

FCAS stands for "Future Combat Air System" and would have been the largest and most expensive European armaments project if it had been realized. The air combat system was to fly in conjunction with unarmed and armed drones and was therefore planned as more than just a combat aircraft. The plan was for it to replace the Eurofighter used by the German Armed Forces and the French Rafale from 2040. The total costs were estimated at more than 100 billion euros. Germany, France and Spain, which was also involved, had been struggling for months to realize the project.

Merz also recently cited the fact that the French need a different fighter aircraft to the Bundeswehr as a key problem. In the next generation of fighter aircraft, France needs a nuclear-capable and an aircraft carrier-capable aircraft, which the Bundeswehr does not currently need. Finally, Germany brought up the option of realizing FCAS with two aircraft. France had rejected this.