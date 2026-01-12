  1. Residential Customers
Snow and ice Frankfurt Airport cancels numerous flights - Switzerland also affected

SDA

12.1.2026 - 06:46

Swiss has had to cancel further flights due to the weather. (Pictured: Swiss aircraft being de-iced at Zurich-Kloten Airport)
sda

Numerous flights were canceled at Frankfurt Airport on Monday morning due to snowfall and black ice warnings. Of the 1052 flights scheduled for the day, 98 were canceled, said a spokeswoman for airport operator Fraport.

Keystone-SDA

12.01.2026, 06:46

12.01.2026, 07:21

Several connections to Switzerland are also affected, including a Lufthansa connection to Geneva. A look at the airport's website shows this.

The number could still rise during the course of the day, the Fraport spokeswoman told the German news agency DPA. The airport is starting the day with "tense winter operations" and considerable disruptions are expected. The large winter service is in operation and the tarmac also has to be cleared. At the aircraft parking positions, 34 vehicles are being used to de-ice the aircraft.

Passengers are urged to check their flight status in good time before their journey and to allow extra time for their journey depending on the weather conditions. They should also be at the terminal at Frankfurt Airport at least three hours before departure, the spokeswoman said. The German Weather Service had issued a severe weather warning of black ice for parts of Hesse for the day.

