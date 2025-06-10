9.23 p.m.

After the rampage in Graz, a father spoke to the Puls24 radio station about the crime. His son was at school and called, the father reported in a video. The gunman in Graz had shot at pupils in a classroom. His son reported that he had thrown himself on the floor and played dead.

The police have not yet provided any further details about the course of events. They have only confirmed that the 21-year-old Austrian had two weapons with him, which he possessed legally, killed nine people and then committed suicide. She has not yet commented on where in the school building the former pupil fired.

The people of Graz are remembering the victims of the rampage: candles have been placed all over the city. KEYSTONE

"I saw with my own eyes: three colleagues were killed in the school," the father told the broadcaster, recounting what his son had said on the phone. He remained unharmed.

His second son could not be reached at first, reported the father, whose voice broke several times. He was very worried. However, his son then contacted him from the hall where all the surviving and uninjured pupils had been taken.