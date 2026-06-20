The railcars are lying on a street after falling from a bridge. KEYSTONE

A freight train in Munich fell about five meters from a bridge. No information about casualties was initially available, a police spokesperson told the dpa news agency.

DPA dpa

In Munich, two cars of a freight train derailed on a bridge and fell about five meters. One person was critically injured, a police spokesperson said.

According to reports, for reasons that remain unclear, two freight trains collided while shunting on the bridge in the Milbertshofen district. As a result of the collision, two railcars fell off the bridge and came to rest on a street.

Update to follow …