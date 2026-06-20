EmergenciesFreight Train Crashes Off a Bridge in Munich, Five Meters Below—One Person Injured
dpa
20.6.2026 - 06:55
A freight train in Munich fell about five meters from a bridge. No information about casualties was initially available, a police spokesperson told the dpa news agency.
DPA
20.06.2026, 06:55
dpa
In Munich, two cars of a freight train derailed on a bridge and fell about five meters. One person was critically injured, a police spokesperson said.
According to reports, for reasons that remain unclear, two freight trains collided while shunting on the bridge in the Milbertshofen district. As a result of the collision, two railcars fell off the bridge and came to rest on a street.