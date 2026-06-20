A freight train in Munich fell about five meters from a bridge. No information about victims was initially available, a police spokesperson told the dpa news agency.

The railcars are lying on a street after falling from a bridge.

In Munich, two cars of a freight train derailed on a bridge and plunged about five meters to the ground. One person was critically injured in the incident, a police spokesperson said.

According to reports, for reasons that remain unclear, two freight trains collided while maneuvering on the bridge in the Milbertshofen district. As a result of the collision, two railcars fell off the bridge and came to rest on a street.

It was initially unclear when the cars would be recovered. “We are still a long way from being able to recover them,” said the police spokesperson. The accident site in the Milbertshofen district may remain closed until Sunday.

According to a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn, the accident occurred on a track used exclusively by freight trains. There are no disruptions to regional or long-distance service.

Update to follow …