According to the media, the ship sank a few kilometers off the coast. (symbolic image) Bild: dpa

The ship was carrying around 300 containers and an oil slick can be seen on the water. Experts are on duty.

DPA dpa

According to media reports, 16 sailors have been rescued after a cargo ship sank off the south coast of the Thai island of Phuket, which is popular with holidaymakers. The "Sealloyd Arc", which was sailing under the Panamanian flag, had run aground on Saturday on its way from Malaysia to Bangladesh and then sank around five kilometers off the coast, according to the authorities. The ship was carrying almost 300 containers, 14 of which contained hazardous goods.

Rescue teams are in action

An oil slick several kilometers long could also be seen on the water from the air. Rescue teams are being deployed to contain the oil leak.

Phuket is the largest island in the Southeast Asian kingdom and one of the most popular travel destinations for Thailand fans from all over the world. It is located in the Andaman Sea, which attracts many snorkelers and divers due to its clear waters and numerous fish.