85 kilos per capita: France eats significantly more meat than Germany. Now the government is calling for less consumption - but there has been a dispute over the exact wording.

Compared to the rest of the EU, France eats quite a lot of meat. Now the government is calling on the population to limit their consumption of meat and sausage products.

The new national strategy for nutrition and climate protection advises increased consumption of fruit and vegetables, pulses, nuts and wholegrain products. People should limit their consumption of meat and sausage products and reduce their consumption of imported meat.

According to the French Ministry of Agriculture, the per capita consumption of meat in France in 2024 was 85 kilograms, similar to 2016. Compared to the previous year, consumption increased by 2.1 percent. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture put the consumption of meat per person in Germany in 2024 at 53.2 kilograms, slightly more than in the two previous years.

Meat production weighs heavily in the CO2 footprint

The French government justifies the newly published advice with findings on healthy eating, but also with the impact of food production on the environment. Agricultural production accounts for 20 percent of France's CO2 footprint and meat production for 61 percent.

In the agricultural country of France, the most important producer country in the EU, the precise formulation of the consumption recommendations for meat had led to a tug-of-war behind the scenes. This led to the publication of the national strategy being postponed several times, as reported by the broadcaster France Info. The Ministry of the Environment wanted to include a reduction in meat consumption in the strategy, but the Ministry of Agriculture only wanted to recommend a limit. The government itself wanted to replace the idea of a reduction with "balanced meat consumption".

Those who want to eat a meat-free or vegan diet often find it more difficult in France than in Germany, especially in restaurants. There are also frequent discussions about meat-free menus in canteens.