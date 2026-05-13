A French woman infected with the hantavirus is in a critical condition.
The woman is in intensive care in a hospital in Paris, said France's Health Minister Stéphanie Rist. The woman's lungs have been attacked by the virus, said infectiologist Xavier Lescure. She had been connected to an artificial lung.
The woman is one of five French people who were traveling on the cruise ship "Hondius", which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak. The other four passengers from France have so far tested negative for the virus. They and their contacts have been isolated in hospital.
The ship had arrived in Tenerife on Sunday. The first special flights took off on the same day under strict safety precautions to bring people from a total of 23 nations back to their respective countries and prevent the virus from spreading. A total of three passengers of the "Hondius" have died so far, in whom an infection with the hantavirus type Andesvirus has been proven or is suspected.