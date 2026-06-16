The border between the western Swiss cantons of Fribourg and Vaud is being slightly adjusted as part of a land consolidation project in Siviriez, Fribourg. To this end, authorities relocated several historic boundary stones on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Representatives of the two cantons told the media on Tuesday that this was a “rare event of historical, territorial, and technical interest.” The unusual measure is intended to realign property boundaries with the cantonal border.

“Such interventions are rare,” said surveyor Pierre Dumas, who was commissioned to carry out the work. The last comparable adjustment was made about ten years ago.

Ultimately, the total territorial area of the two cantons remains unchanged. “There are neither winners nor losers; the game ends 0–0,” said Dumas, referring to the ongoing World Cup.

The relocated boundary stones are small historical artifacts of great cultural and historical value. They bear coats of arms, numbers, and dates. The oldest date back to the 16th century.

Most of the boundary stones now relocated in Siviriez in the Glâne district date back to 1727, explained historian Jean-Pierre Anderegg, who has cataloged the Fribourg and Vaud boundary stones. The work, originally scheduled for June 2025, had been postponed due to the weather.