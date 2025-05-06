A bombshell in the election for Chancellor in the Berlin Bundestag: for the first time ever, a candidate has failed in the first round of voting. Only at the second attempt does he succeed. All the news here in the ticker.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 6 votes were missing: For the first time in German history, a candidate for chancellor has failed in the first round of voting.

A total of 18 dissenters from the CDU and SPD factions voted against Merz, who was visibly shocked.

A second round of voting has been scheduled for the afternoon after the CDU, SPD, Greens and Left Party were able to reach an agreement. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

7.24 pm Cabinet sworn in - formation of government complete With the swearing-in of the complete cabinet in the Bundestag, the formation of the new federal government of the CDU, CSU and SPD is complete, a good ten weeks after the federal elections. Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and the 17 ministers can now begin their work. The first cabinet meeting should take place this evening. The first decision was to abolish 25 federal government commissioners and coordinators - as a signal that they are serious about reducing bureaucracy. The cabinet consists of ten men and eight women. The CDU and SPD each have seven ministers, the CSU three. Vice-Chancellor and thus the second most powerful man in the cabinet after Merz is the future Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil (SPD).

7.09 pm Meloni congratulates Merz and relies on close cooperation Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has congratulated Friedrich Merz (CDU) on his election as Federal Chancellor. "Cooperation between Italy and Germany is fundamental to overcoming the challenges of the current international context," the Prime Minister said. Giorgia Meloni has congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as German Chancellor. Image: Vlasov Sulaj/AP/dpa (Archivbild) She was convinced that Germany and Italy could also make important progress together at European level, within the G7, NATO and on key international issues. "Above all, I believe that Germany and Italy, the two most important manufacturing economies in Europe, can make a major contribution to reviving competitiveness, especially in the automotive sector." At the same time, she emphasized that both countries could also play an important role in building equal partnerships with Africa and "in the fight against irregular migration".

18:18 Germany has a new government All ministers of the German government have been sworn in. The politicians from the CDU, CSU and SPD accepted their certificates from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will now give a speech to mark the appointment. Democracy is currently under attack from many sides, Steinmeier said. "The political responsibility you are assuming is great," said Steinmeier, addressing the new government. "It is in the interests of this country that they succeed."

18:10 Swearing-in ceremony has begun German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier now swears in the members of the new government. The first to take the oath is SPD leader Lars Klingbeil, who will head the tax office with immediate effect. Klingbeil is also Vice-Chancellor.

5.42 p.m. Merz takes oath of office The new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has taken his oath of office in the Bundestag. The CDU chairman swore, among other things, to dedicate his power to the good of the German people, to increase their benefit and to avert harm from them. He used the additional religious phrase "so help me God".

5.40 p.m. Selensky hopes for a strong Chancellor Merz Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi hopes that the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) will show strong leadership in Europe. "We sincerely hope that Germany will become even stronger and that we will see even more German leadership in European and transatlantic relations," Selenskyj wrote in German on the X social network. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes for a strong Germany. (archive picture) Bild: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, is grateful to Germany and its people for their support, Selensky wrote in Kiev. On Monday, the Ukrainian president spoke on the phone with outgoing SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz to say goodbye. As opposition leader, Merz visited Ukraine twice during the war. Ich gratuliere @_FriedrichMerz herzlich zu seiner Wahl als neuer Bundeskanzler der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.



Die Ukraine ist zutiefst dankbar für die Unterstützung durch Deutschland und seine Bevölkerung. Ihre helfende Hand hat Abertausenden von Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainern das… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 6, 2025

5 p.m. "His authority is already weakened" Friedrich Merz was only elected Chancellor by the German Bundestag in the second round of voting. Political scientist Sophie Suda explains how this could have happened and what the consequences are. Expert classifies election chaos in Berlin "His authority is already weakened"

4.54 pm Merz has received his certificate Friedrich Merz has been officially appointed the new Federal Chancellor. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has presented him with the certificate of appointment.

16.33 hrs Merz on his way to Bellevue Palace Friedrich Merz on his way to Bellevue Palace. Friedrich Merz unterwegs zum Schloss Bellevue. Immediately after the election, the new Federal Chancellor left the Reichstag and made his way to Bellevue Palace. There he will receive his certificate of appointment from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The swearing-in of the ministers will then begin at 6.15 pm.

4.24 p.m. Election accepted Merz accepted the election. "I thank you for your trust and I accept the election," he said in response to a question from Bundestag President Julia Klöckner. He succeeds Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Merz is Chancellor Friedrich Merz is German Chancellor. He achieves the required number of votes in the second round of voting and is therefore elected. Merz received 325 of the 316 votes required in a secret ballot, after missing six votes in the first round in the morning.

3.57 pm Second round of voting underway The mood among MPs seems to be good. Apparently, they firmly believe that Merz will now win the election.

3.36 pm Motion accepted The second ballot can take place today. All parliamentary groups have accepted the motion. The second ballot will now begin. It will take place without a roll call.

3.35 pm "If Germany is doing badly, the AfD is doing well" Christian Görke from the Left Party speaks of a "resounding defeat" for Merz, rages against the "bad coalition agreement" and says: "The moneyed aristocracy continues to be pampered in Germany. The rent craze continues." That is why his party will not support the coalition now or in the future. The AfD is only interested in "chaotization" and discrediting parliament: "If Germany is doing badly, the AfD is doing well."

3.32 pm Mixed signals from the Greens "Democracy and the democratic processes are working", says the representative of the Greens. One problem, however, is that the members of the CD and. SPD do not trust their leadership, says Irene Mihalic. "That is drastic." However, the party wants to help with the political processes. "We want the period of uncertainty and ambiguity to be as short as possible." However, the coalition's policy is not the right one. The Greens would still not vote for Merz.

3.28 p.m. "Major challenges for Germany" "Germany is facing major challenges," says Katja Mast from the SPD. A coalition agreement had been drawn up quickly and the major issues of the future were being addressed. Germany is currently "one of the most important players for peace and democracy in Europe and the world", said Merz. Good politics does not mean talking about rules of procedure, but making policy for the people. She was grateful to all parliamentary groups who agreed to the deadline extension - she specifically left the AfD out.

3.25 pm AfD condemns Merz - and offers itself to him Bernd takes the floor on behalf of the AfD: "Mr. Merz, you have failed", he calls out to the CDU man, who "his own people refuse to follow". "Clever people in the CDU" had prevented his election - "and it's still possible" that it could happen again. "The cards have to be put on the table," he says with a view to the second round of voting. Even if he gets through, he will not be able to form a stable government. His plans could be pushed through if he only moved closer to the AfD. "We are always ready for sensible solutions for Germany," says Baumann.

3.21 p.m. "The situation is serious" The parliamentary groups now also take the floor. "The situation is serious", opens the CDU/CSU. A lot is at stake, including the state's ability to act. "Germany needs a government," said Steffen Bilger, Parliamentary Secretary of the parliamentary group. Friedrich Merz is once again put forward as a candidate. It is now hoped that a second round of voting will be possible today.

3.15 p.m. Now the second round of voting begins Can Friedrich Merz win the election after his historic defeat in the morning? Bundestag President Julia Klöckner opens the second round of voting, which will again be by secret ballot. However, the President of the Bundestag first explains the change to the rules of procedure and classifies the bureaucratic process. There are requests to speak from all parliamentary groups, which are now dealt with according to the size of the group.

3.03 pm The crucial question and the AfD Why did - probably - 18 members of the coalition vote against Friedrich Merz? Did they just want to give the chancellor candidate a "shot across the bow" or are they "structural dissenters", asks political scientist Andrea Römmele and explains the situation on "Phoenix". The AfD will try to profit from the chaos: If Merz does not come through in the second round of voting, it will possibly damage Germany's international reputation irreparably. It is also possible that Merz will have 150 votes more than required in the second round of voting - if the AfD also votes for him unanimously. In an extreme case, it could also be the case that Merz only makes it through the election thanks to these votes.

2.15 pm Spahn appeals for a sense of responsibility CDU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn emphasizes that an "orderly process" is being followed: "All of Europe and perhaps the whole world" is now looking at Berlin and he appeals "to everyone to be aware of this responsibility". Can hope again: Friedrich Merz. KEYSTONE The party explicitly thanks the Greens and the Left Party for their democratic cooperation, which made the two-thirds majority possible. This was the only way to change today's agenda and schedule the second round of voting.

2.07 p.m. Klingbeil: "The whole of Europe, perhaps even the whole world, is watching this second round of voting" SPD leader Lars Klingbeil speaks to the media in Berlin: they have consulted with all parliamentary groups except the AfD - and agreed on a second round of voting. Klingbeil says: "The whole of Europe, perhaps even the whole world, is watching this second round of voting."

2.04 pm Second round of voting from 3.15 pm? According to the news agency dpa, the second round of voting will take place from 3.15 pm.

1.32 pm Situation deadlocked: That's the problem Here's a bureaucratic update: The approval of two thirds of the parliamentary groups is apparently required to change the agenda for a second round of voting. Because the SPD does not want to be dependent on the votes of the AfD, the coalition would need both the votes of the Greens and the votes of the Left. However, the CDU drafted the incompatibility resolution in 2018, which prohibits the party from working together with the Left or the AfD, submitting joint motions or entering into coalitions. "Bild" writes that Merz does not want to overturn the incompatibility resolution. This would mean that the political cart has come to a standstill in Berlin and a second round of voting today seems rather unrealistic. However, a change to tomorrow's agenda for a vote is easily possible due to a deadline that has already been waived. There are currently "procedural checks", according to the CDU parliamentary group.

1.07 p.m. Did the SPD leadership vote against Merz? CDU leader Friedrich Merz failed at the first attempt in the Bundestag election for Chancellor - despite a mathematical majority. Now there are increasing indications that SPD MPs, of all people, refused to support the candidate. Served: Friedrich Merz's wife Charlotte leaves the Reichstag in Berlin after the failed election for Chancellor. KEYSTONE As reported by the "Bild" newspaper, a nasty rumor is circulating in Berlin: according to this, SPD co-leader Saskia Esken, together with other party members, is said to have refused to support the chancellor candidate - possibly out of frustration that she was not given a post in the new cabinet.

1.01 pm Söder warns: "Could be a harbinger of Weimar" "This morning shows that we are in a serious situation. A serious situation for our country, but also for democracy," explained Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder after a meeting of his cabinet in Munich. "We need stability like never before and we were unable to achieve it today." It was the wrong time to play games, think twice or settle old scores, Söder warned those Christian Democrat and SPD MPs who refused to vote for Merz in the first round of voting. Everyone had to think about what was at stake for Germany. The election of the Chancellor was not just about one person, but about an entire government and urgently needed stability for the whole country. The "derisive comments from the AfD" showed that the risk of the new government failing "could be a harbinger of Weimar, because the consequences are unforeseeable", explained Söder. It is therefore "important that we remain reasonable" and weigh things up so that the necessary majority can be achieved. See also entry 12.04 p.m.

12.52 p.m. CDU/CSU leadership short on time "There will be a second round of voting," Jens Spahn now tells the media. Only when exactly is not yet clear. Talks will now be held with the other parliamentary groups. "The mood in the parliamentary group is good," said Spahn in a statement that only lasted a few seconds. The CDU/CSU leadership does not wish to make any further comments at present, and questions are not answered. Friedrich Merz (left) consults with Lars Klingbeil (center) and Jens Spahn, leaders of the SPD and CDU parliamentary groups, in the Reichstag in Berlin this morning. KEYSTONE

12.30 p.m. "Find a majority yourself": Greens still do not want to vote for Merz Britta Hasselmann, parliamentary group leader of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, says the non-election is a clear sign that the new government does not have a majority. "He has failed", Hasselmann makes clear. "That doesn't mean anything good," says the chairwoman. There is a great deal of uncertainty and it is completely unclear what will happen next. Katharina Dröge from the Greens added that Germany needed a stable direction and that they would still not vote for Friedrich Merz. "Merz and Lars Klingbeil must find a majority for their concerns themselves." "Der potenzielle Kanzler Friedrich Merz ist massiv geschwächt", sagt Renate Künast @Die_Gruenen. Seine Niederlage im ersten Wahlgang sei ein "Donnerschlag für das ganze Land" und zeige, dass er selbst in seiner eigenen Fraktion "keine Bindungskraft hat". pic.twitter.com/4XvQv9sD6R — phoenix (@phoenix_de) May 6, 2025

12.28 pm The world looks to Berlin: election thriller captivates foreign audiences Not only the Swiss public is interested in what is happening in Germany: At least on social media, the chancellor thriller is also a big topic abroad right now. Che figura di #Merz pic.twitter.com/QQNQ99DPqU — Leonardo Di Luccia (@_ilpianista) May 6, 2025 Huonoja uutisia Saksasta! Toivottavasti tilanne vielä kääntyisi ja #Merz valittaisiin liittokansleriksi. #Saksa #Eurooppa https://t.co/ffkEkPsHN1 — Toivo Loikkanen (@LoikkanenToivo) May 6, 2025 دولت آلمان در دور اول آرای لازم را کسب نکرد!

فریدریش مرتس اولین نامزد صدراعظمی آلمان است که در دور اول رأی‌گیری انتخاب نشد.

چه خواهد شد؟ دور دوم یا حتی سوم؟

آیا دولت ضعیف تشکیل می‌شود یا مجلس منحل و انتخابات مجدد برگزار خواهد شد؟#Neuwahlen #Merz #Bundestag https://t.co/NxkcgGzLjP — von Codeburg (@AlVonCodeburg) May 6, 2025 This is still unclear at present. As it is a secret ballot, old scores may have been settled. Or the votes against were a protest against Merz's policies. There will be a second round of voting. #Merz will almost certainly become chancellor anyway. But that is not guaranteed. — til morrow #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 (@tilmorrow) May 6, 2025 https://t.co/kME3zSX11Z#WIG20 traci w południe 3,5%. Jest to następstwo odcięcia dywidendy z #Pekao (indeks cenowy) oraz pogorszenie nastrojów w związku z brakiem większości dla kandydata na kanclerza Niemiec #Merz w pierwszym głosowaniu na #bundeskanzler. #GPW #Giełda — Marcin Truszkiewicz (@MTruszkiewicz9) May 6, 2025

12.19 pm Merz wants to run again CDU leader Friedrich Merz wants to stand for election as German Chancellor in a second attempt after failing in the first round of voting. "As a coalition - the CDU/CSU and SPD - we will put Friedrich Merz forward again for the second round of voting," said CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn in the Bundestag. It had been jointly decided to go to a second ballot. However, it is still unclear when this will take place. It was still being clarified whether this could take place in a few days' time or possibly earlier with the agreement of other parliamentary groups.

12.14 p.m. Horror over election debacle The failed election for Chancellor is being greeted with horror in large parts of politics and society. "It's a complete disgrace", commented the Hamburg newspaper " Die Zeit": "The coalition partners are letting Merz fail as chancellor and leaving chaos in his wake. That is irresponsible. He will never get rid of this stigma." "Bild" quotes former Federal Constitutional Court judge Hans Hugo Klein: "The election result is a catastrophe: it shows that the Bundestag is incapable of forming a majority capable of governing. The damage for the entire Federal Republic is extremely great." "This is not good," warns Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Vice-President of the German Bundestag for the Greens, on X. "Even if I don't want or support this chancellor. Can only warn everyone to be happy about chaos."

12.04 pm Söder: "Not the right moment for a lesson" "This is not the right time for a lesson", says Markus Söder in a statement to the press. This is not about individuals, but about the country as a whole. "Everything can still be solved and healed", said the CSU President at midday. Deviations only harm themselves, as can be seen from the reactions of the AfD.

11.45 a.m. Presidential office: second round of voting still possible today According to "Spiegel", the German presidential office has announced that it would still be possible to hold a second round of voting today. The parliamentary groups are currently discussing how to proceed with the agenda today. Die #AfD würde einen zweiten Wahlgang heute mitmachen. Sagt Tino Chrupalla bei @ntvde . Und spekuliert darauf, dass dann zu wenig Zeit für Union und SPD bleibt, die Reihen ganz zu schliessen. #Merz #Kanzlerwahl — Nikolaus Blome (@NikolausBlome) May 6, 2025

11.39 a.m. Scholz remains in office for the time being - his facial expressions speak volumes Olaf Scholz has not yet received his certificate of dismissal as Chancellor from Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier: Like his entire cabinet, he will now remain in office in an acting capacity until a new chancellor is elected.

11.25 a.m. Election debacle: SPD does not want it to have been their fault Following the failure of Friedrich Merz in the first round of the election for German Chancellor, the SPD parliamentary group in the German parliament assumes that its own MPs were in full agreement. No member of parliament was missing, according to parliamentary group circles of the German Press Agency. The parliamentary group had withdrawn for consultations after the first round of voting and updated its opinion on Chancellor Merz in a roll call. Lars Klingbeil in Berlin today. KEYSTONE According to parliamentary party circles, SPD Chairman and designated Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said that he had not the slightest indication "that the SPD did not stand completely. 85 percent in the membership vote is a mandate to the parliamentary group and it is fulfilling it. You can rely on us."

11.17 a.m. "Consequences far beyond our borders" German political scientist Jana Puglierin heads the Berlin think tank European Council on Foreign Relations. She warns on X that the political quake in the Reichstag could have consequences for the whole of Europe. Puglierin writes: "All of Europe looked to Berlin today in the hope that Germany would re-establish itself as an anchor of stability and a pro-European powerhouse. This hope was dashed. With consequences far beyond our borders." The whole of Europe looked to Berlin today in the hope that Germany would reassert itself as an anchor of stability and a pro-European powerhouse. That hope has been dashed. With consequences way beyond our borders. — Jana Puglierin (@jana_puglierin) May 6, 2025

11.04 am Dax turns negative The failed chancellor election had an immediate impact on the German stock market: The German share index was well on its way to reaching its previous record high this morning. After the political quake in Berlin, however, the Dax is currently down 1.1 percent.

10.57 a.m. 18 dissenters against Merz Friedrich Merz has missed the so-called chancellor majority of 316 votes by six votes. However, a total of 18 MPs from the SPD/CDU coalition did not vote for the candidate in the secret ballot.

10.55 am AfD calls for new elections AfD leader Alice Weidel calls on Friedrich Merz to resign and demands new elections, reports "Bild", among others. "This shows what a weak foundation the small coalition of the CDU/CSU and the SPD, which was voted out by the citizens, is built on," Weidel wrote on X. "That's a good thing for a start, because this level of electoral fraud, becoming chancellor like this and then simply letting it go through, that can't be allowed to happen," said the parliamentary group's First Parliamentary Secretary, Bernd Baumann, in a video on X. Merz was damaged from the outset. He had "gotten the receipt for all his machinations in the run-up to the election, for the monstrous election fraud that had never been seen before". Baumann added that the next round of voting would probably be on Wednesday.

10.48 am Second round of voting not until tomorrow Bang in Germany. The second round of voting for the chancellor election will not take place until tomorrow. This is reported by German media citing well-informed circles.

10.43 am The shock is written all over Merz's face KEYSTONE KEYSTONE KEYSTONE KEYSTONE

10.36 am "Thunderbolt for the whole country" Green politician Renate Künast considers Friedrich Merz to be clearly shaken after the election debacle. In an interview with the TV channel Phoenix, she spoke of a "thunderclap for the whole country".

10.34 am "Historic" event - what happens now 6 votes were missing for Merz's election as Chancellor: The German news channel "Phoenix" calls the event in the Berlin Reichstag "historic": In these minutes, the respective parliamentary groups have withdrawn for consultations. It is unclear whether a second round of voting can take place today: because it is a change to the agenda, all parliamentary groups would have to agree.

10.21 a.m. This has never happened before According to the "Bild" newspaper, never before has a chancellor-designate not been elected in the first round of voting after the coalition negotiations have been successfully concluded. This is a political earthquake in Germany.

10.20 a.m. Session interrupted The session of the German Bundestag is interrupted. A second round of voting is needed. It is not yet clear when this will take place.

10.15 a.m. Merz storms out of the chamber Friedrich Merz leaves the chamber immediately. KEYSTONE Merz is clearly very frustrated. The Bundestag cameras briefly catch him storming out of the chamber. The leadership of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group also runs out of the chamber with Merz. Apparently, several people from his own parliamentary group did not vote for him.

10.10 a.m. Merz fails CDU leader Friedrich Merz has failed the first round of voting in the Bundestag election for Chancellor. He received 310 yes votes in a secret ballot, six less than the required majority of 316. The coalition parties CDU/CSU and SPD together have 328 seats in parliament.

9.38 a.m. Counting begins The counting of the votes cast now begins. The session is interrupted for around 25 minutes before the results are announced.

9.07 a.m. Election of the Federal Chancellor begins As expected, Friedrich Merz is nominated for election. The procedure is explained once again. The election is held by secret ballot.

9.00 a.m. Session opens The session of the German Bundestag has opened. The Chancellor will be elected today. The election is almost certain, but the majority is narrow. Will there be a surprise after all? Show more

Exactly six months to the day after the break-up of the "traffic light" coalition, the formation of a new federal government of CDU, CSU and SPD is to be finalized.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz will be standing for election to the office of Federal Chancellor in the Bundestag this morning (session starts at 09.00). Although the black-red coalition's cushion to the required "chancellor majority" of 316 votes is quite thin at twelve votes, the election is considered fairly certain.

Both Merz and SPD leader and designated Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil have expressed confidence that nothing can go wrong. All MPs without exception will be on board on Tuesday, Merz promised on Monday. Klingbeil said of his parliamentary group: "I expect us to be complete and I expect everyone to vote yes." If, contrary to all expectations, the first attempt does not work out, further rounds of voting would be possible.

First cabinet meeting in the evening

If everything goes as planned, Merz and his 17 federal ministers will be appointed one after the other by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier by the afternoon and sworn in to the Bundestag. Germany will then once again have a government that has a majority in the Bundestag behind it and is fully capable of taking action.

The first cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place in the evening (18:00). To kick things off, the Black-Red coalition wants to keep its first promise from the coalition agreement: drastic cuts to special representatives, commissioners and coordinators. According to the draft resolution submitted to the German Press Agency, 25 of these posts are to be cut. Politico and the Süddeutsche Zeitung were the first to report on this.

The list of those to be cut includes the commissioners for the oceans, cycling, feminist foreign policy, "planning the turnaround" and international climate policy.