CDU leader Friedrich Merz was elected German Chancellor at the second attempt. Bild: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The newly elected German chancellor is often seen as a tough power politician. But behind the scenes is a family man who has already had to cope with painful losses.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Friedrich Merz is regarded as a strong CDU politician.

Only very few people know the private side of the new German Chancellor.

Serious strokes of fate characterize the private man Merz. Show more

In Germany, almost everyone knows the politician Friedrich Merz, and not just since his election as Federal Chancellor. The private man Merz has remained unknown to most citizens until now. However, it is worth taking a look over the politician's shoulder in order to understand his human side.

In the midst of the battle for the position of Chancellor, the CDU/CSU candidate gave an insight into his private life - and his family history - in the last TV duel of the election campaign on "Bild". In front of an audience of millions, the unapproachable politician Merz suddenly became the private family man who had to endure heavy blows of fate in his past.

Two siblings lost

In his private life, the Sauerland native always presents himself as down-to-earth and grounded - in public, on the other hand, he tends to keep to himself. Merz rarely talks about his family. In an interview with "Bild" on February 19, the 69-year-old breaks his reticence and talks about the darkest chapter in his family history. The CDU leader reveals for the first time that he has already had to accept the loss of two of his three siblings. The death of his siblings has left a "deep mark" on his family.

Friedrich Merz has been married to the judge Charlotte Merz since 1981 and has three grown-up children. Archivbild: sda

Merz was the eldest of four children. "There used to be four of us at home. My youngest sister died in a traffic accident when she was 21," says Merz in front of the camera. Later, the law graduate also lost his younger brother. He died of the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis "even before he turned 50".

His father is over 100 years old

The loss of his siblings had left a deep mark on his parents in particular, "but also on the two remaining siblings", said the Federal Chairman of the CDU. There had been a close bond between the siblings from an early age.

Friedrich Merz's parents live together in a retirement home. Father Joachim is 101 years old, mother Paula 97. Merz describes them as "extremely sprightly".

Charlotte Merz (M), wife of Chancellor-designate Merz, and her daughters Carola Clüsener (l) and Constanze Merz watch the election of the Chancellor in the Bundestag from the public gallery. Bild: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

"Friends say: Merz is much more approachable and down-to-earth than he comes across in public," writes the "Berliner Morgenpost". His birthplace Brilon and Arnsberg, where his family home now stands, are 37 kilometers apart as the crow flies. Merz lives there with his wife Charlotte. He has three children and seven grandchildren.