German Chancellor Friedrich Merz defended aid to Ukraine in the Bundestag and sharply attacked the AfD after heckling. AfD leader Alice Weidel countered with fierce criticism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After laughter from the AfD caucus, Friedrich Merz speaks out clearly and accuses the party of showing a lack of respect for the war victims in Ukraine.

The German Chancellor reaffirmed support for Ukraine and called for continued pressure on Russia.

AfD leader Alice Weidel accuses Merz of “warmongering” and categorically rejects Ukraine’s accession to the EU or NATO.

It’s rare to see Friedrich Merz this combative. During a government statement this morning, the German Chancellor attacked the AfD parliamentary group and sparked a heated debate. This despite the fact that his speech was rather dry in substance.

But first things first. Merz spoke about upcoming reforms in Germany, next week’s EU summit, the Strait of Hormuz, and international trade rules. So far, so matter-of-fact.

Merz on the offensive

When the Chancellor spoke about Ukraine and how it has been defending its freedom for four years, loud laughter could be heard from the AfD parliamentary group. That was too much for Merz—he switched to attack mode.

“The fact that they’re laughing about this is telling,” he rebuked the far-right party, gaining momentum amid applause from all the other lawmakers. “They’re laughing at the fate of millions of people in this country and traveling to Moscow for their champagne receptions.”

In his speech, Friedrich Merz explicitly reaffirmed Germany’s support for Ukraine. He announced his intention to further increase pressure on Russia and emphasized that the goal was a “just and lasting peace.” The Chancellor accused the AfD of failing to represent the interests of Germany and Europe in its stance toward Russia and the war in Ukraine.

AfD Leader Wediel Fires Back

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD, countered the chancellor and accused Merz of “warmongering.” She demanded loudly: “Ukraine must never become a member of the European Union or NATO! Period, end of story, basta!” Weidel used the debate to settle scores with the Chancellor: “This government statement was the swan song of a failure.”

The AfD has long advocated ending arms deliveries to Ukraine, easing sanctions against Russia, and normalizing relations with Moscow. Leading AfD politicians also regularly call for the resumption of Russian gas supplies. This stance stands in direct contrast to the federal government’s policy.