A video on X shows massive bombardments of the Iranian capital Tehran within a very short space of time. The target: the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization.

Since the USA and Israel announced a military operation against Iran on February 28, 2026, the conflict in the Middle East has escalated into open warfare.

Iran responds with attacks on Israel and several Gulf states. Show more

Since Donald Trump announced on February 28, 2026 that he would carry out a military operation with Israel against Iran, war has been raging in the Middle East.

Iran has responded to the conflict by bombing Israel and several Gulf states such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as well as numerous high-ranking military commanders, have already been killed.

The video above, which was published on the social media platform X, shows how many bombs fall on the Iranian capital Tehran in one minute. The target of the attack: the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization.

