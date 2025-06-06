Elon Musk and Donald Trump have fallen out. The former bromance is no more. In the video, we look back on the past few months.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elon Musk publicly criticizes a key piece of legislation proposed by President Trump - sparking a political conflagration.

In the hours that follow, the dispute escalates via social media, personal accusations and insinuations about the Epstein files.

Show more

Trump in Tesla, Musk in the Oval Office: in recent weeks and months, there has been no way around the eccentric tech billionaire Elon Musk on the global political stage. Musk was always present somewhere - usually at Trump's direct side.

Within a few hours , however, a political disagreement developed into a public power struggle that mixed personal, political and business issues.

