First he has an opulent ballroom built. Now the US president wants the largest triumphal arch for the "greatest and most powerful nation". Like in Paris, only bigger.

President Donald Trump has fleshed out his plans for an arch of triumph in the US capital Washington and held out the prospect of a huge structure. This should be like the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Republican told journalists on a flight to Florida. There are triumphal arches in many places, he said, but he wants the biggest one to be built in Washington. "We are the largest and most powerful nation," he said. A committee should deal with the project.

The Arc de Triomphe is one of a number of architectural projects with which Trump wants to shape the face of Washington. An opulent ballroom is currently being built on the grounds of the White House. Trump had an area demolished for this, which led to criticism.

Report: 76 meters high

According to a report in the Washington Post, there is a plan for the Arc de Triomphe to be 76 meters high. The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which was completed in 1836, measures around 50 meters. According to the newspaper report, architectural experts have criticized the height of the planned arch in Washington because it does not fit in with the surrounding buildings. At the same time, the newspaper states that some historians are in favor of a triumphal arch in the US capital. Trump did not give journalists a timetable.

He first spoke about the Arc de Triomphe plans in October. US media dubbed the arch the "Arc de Trump".

Around a week ago, Trump posted three different designs for the arch on his Truth Social platform - including one with lots of gold embellishment. This is a Trump trademark. He had already had the Oval Office in the White House redecorated with gold.

Critics accuse Trump of seeking recognition

Trump obviously loves the gold look, which will also be reflected in the large ballroom on the grounds of the White House. Critics of this project accuse Trump of pomp and ostentation. The magazine "New York Magazine" commented months ago: "Trump is turning the White House into Mar-a-Lago." Trump's private residence Mar-a-Lago is known for its lavish design with gold elements.