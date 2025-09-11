Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University. Photo: Tess Crowley/The Deseret News/AP/dpa sda

The right-wing conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been shot dead at an event in Utah. The 31-year-old was considered the mouthpiece of Donald Trump's youth movement and polarized millions with his podcast. Trump responded with unusual tributes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event in Utah

Kirk was considered a close supporter of Donald Trump and built a conservative youth movement with Turning Point USA

Trump ordered a flag of mourning and called Kirk a "legendary patriot" Show more

He was staunchly right-wing and served US President Donald Trump as a mouthpiece for young people: 31-year-old activist and popular podcaster Charlie Kirk was killed in a gun attack in the US state of Utah on Wednesday. Trump himself confirmed Kirk's death.

"The great and even legendary Charlie Kirk is dead," Trump wrote in his online service Truth Social. He ordered the flags for the "great American patriot" to be flown at half-mast nationwide, as is usually only the case for high dignitaries.

Like Trump, Kirk, who was born in Chicago, was a media personality. Kirk never completed his studies, instead he eloquently spread right-wing theses. His combative rhetoric made him a regular guest on Trump's home channel Fox News as a teenager.

"Charismatic Christian nationalist"

He became even more famous with his podcast "Charlie Kirk Show". Kirk gathered millions of followers around him, who shared his provocative theories in online media. He routinely spread claims and conspiracy theories about Trump's maga movement (Make America Great Again).

Kirk did not shy away from lies and fake news either. He helped Trump popularize his false claims about the allegedly "stolen" 2020 presidential election with a young audience and sow doubts about the Democrats' coronavirus measures under Joe Biden.

The podcaster was shot dead on Wednesday evening. (archive image) Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The vehicle for Kirk's convictions was his organization Turning Point USA, which he founded at the age of just 18. The university dropout used it to promote neoconservative theories in schools and universities.

Kirk was a "charismatic Christian nationalist" who "essentially acted as a spokesman for Trumpism and extremist ideas", says US author Kyle Spencer, who has written a book about him. Today, Turning Point is considered the largest youth movement for right-wing conservatives in the USA.

Kirk was hated and revered

When the shots were fired, Kirk was touring US universities under the slogan "American Comeback". At speaking events like these, he invited students to debate with him in a quick exchange of blows. The videos of these appearances often went viral, especially when he picked apart "left-wing" beliefs. Kirk promoted ideas that many others dared not speak of, supporters said.

When the shots rang out and Kirk was hit in the neck, he was asked a question about transgender assassins, of all things, reported former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who attended the event. Like Trump, Kirk had repeatedly and harshly attacked transgender people and migrants. The debate about assassins flared up in right-wing circles after an alleged transgender shooter killed two children in a church in Minneapolis in August.

Trump wrote that no one understood the youth in the United States better than Kirk, who leaves behind his wife and two young children. "He was loved and admired by EVERYONE, especially me, and now he is no longer with us," the US president emphasized.