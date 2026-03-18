A deaf woman was banned from a flight operated by US airline Frontier. Screenshot TikTok

A TikTok video is causing a stir: A deaf woman is kicked off the plane by Frontier Airlines. The airline refers to a breach of the rules, and accusations of discrimination are now raging online.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A deaf woman was excluded from a flight operated by US airline "Frontier", which she documented in a TikTok video, sparking outrage online.

The airline justified the incident by claiming that the passenger had boarded the flight with an open container of alcohol and had therefore violated regulations.

On social media, however, users are accusing Frontier of discrimination because of her disability. Show more

A video on TikTok is currently causing a stir: In it, a deaf woman reports that she was excluded from a flight operated by US airline Frontier Airlines because of her disability.

In the clip, she can be seen discussing the matter with the cabin crew, visibly upset. "I'm so embarrassed. I haven't done anything wrong," she says. "I'm leaving now, I'm not resisting. I don't want them to accuse me of refusing to leave or anything," she adds.

The video looks chaotic. Apparently no one on the plane really understands the situation. In the end, the woman has to leave the plane.

@legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing. #deaf #disability #discriminationawareness ♬ original sound - ASHLEY’S VERSION 🩵

When asked by the British newspaper "The Independent", a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines confirmed that the passenger was indeed removed from the plane. The reason: she had boarded with an open container which - as she herself admitted - contained alcohol. According to the airline, this was a violation of company guidelines and federal law.

The airline's actions were sharply criticized on social media. One user commented under the video: "Wow. Enjoy the lawsuit you won because this is truly an appalling example of disability discrimination. Being denied the assistance you need, even though it's clearly marked as valid on the ticket, is disgusting!"

No indication on the ticket

Frontier disagrees. A spokeswoman explained that there was "no indication on the passenger's reservation" that she was deaf or had any form of disability, the newspaper continues. In addition, the woman "communicated clearly and effectively with them during the interactions", the airline said.

The statement continues: "According to the flight attendant directly involved in the incident, the passenger boarded the aircraft with an open container, which she admitted to carrying alcohol when asked. Carrying an open container of alcohol on board violates both Frontier policy and federal law."

The crew also noticed that the cup had a sticker on it that explicitly warned against carrying alcoholic beverages on the plane. "When the flight attendant pointed out the violation to the passenger, the passenger quickly drank the remaining alcohol in the cup before handing it over," Frontier continued.

These circumstances ultimately led to the decision to remove the woman from the aircraft, the spokesperson said.

Video from the department