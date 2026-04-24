Cars drive along the Moskvoretskaya bank of the Moskva River at sunset, with the Kremlin in the background. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa Keystone

The Russian domestic intelligence service FSB reports a foiled attack plan against the leadership of the media supervisory authority Roskomnadzor. One suspect was killed during the arrest and several other people are in custody. The information cannot be independently verified.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Russian secret service FSB speaks of a prevented attack on the telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor.

According to the authorities, one suspect was killed during the arrest and seven other people were detained.

The allegations and the alleged connection to Ukrainian services cannot be independently verified at present. Show more

According to its own statements, the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB has prevented an allegedly planned terrorist attack on the leadership of the Russian telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor.

A suspect from Moscow was reportedly killed during his arrest. The authority accuses him and other suspects of preparing to blow up a car. They are said to have been recruited by Ukrainian secret services via the messenger Telegram. The information cannot be independently verified.

Seven people were detained last Saturday in Moscow, Ufa, Novosibirsk and Yaroslavl, according to the statement. The head of the group, a man born in 2004, offered armed resistance during his arrest and was killed. During searches, weapons, neo-Nazi signs and symbols of a Ukrainian paramilitary formation were confiscated from the suspects. Criminal proceedings were initiated for illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices. It will be decided whether they will be held responsible for preparing an act of terrorism.

Putin justifies internet blocks with terror defense

The FSB announcement was published after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had commented on the increasing internet blockades in Russia for the first time the previous day. He justified the blocks as a defense against terrorism, but said that people would have to be informed about the measures afterwards. The restrictions on internet use have recently sparked criticism even in circles that are actually loyal to the government.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there have been numerous cases of sabotage on railroad lines or other objects in Russia, as well as targeted attacks on military personnel and supporters of the war. Russian investigators often blame Kiev's secret services for this. Ukrainian and Russian intelligence services often use misleading information on social networks to recruit helpers for attacks.