A Thai-flagged freighter was hit by Iranian missiles near the Strait of Hormuz. (March 11, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Royal Thai Navy

Iranian forces are increasingly targeting the energy sector in the Gulf region. Oil tankers burn off the Iraqi coast after an attack. And US President Trump once again holds out the prospect of an early end to the war. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you There have been renewed attacks by drones and missiles in several countries in the Persian Gulf, for which Iran is held responsible.

According to the Iraqi government, at least one person was killed in an attack on two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

A freighter flying the Thai flag was hit by Iranian missiles near the Strait of Hormuz.

The United Arab Emirates declared in the early morning that its air defenses were fighting a missile threat.

According to AP, the first week of the war against Iran has cost the USA 11.3 billion US dollars. Show more

Iran has little to counter the attacks by the USA and Israel militarily. However, Tehran is driving up costs by attacking the region's important energy infrastructure.

blue News summarizes what happened on Thursday night.

Fuel depot in flames: Iran attacks oil sector in the Gulf

While US President Donald Trump is once again promising an early end to the Iran war, the Iranian armed forces are increasingly targeting the energy industry in the Gulf region. The government in Tehran is using these attacks to drive up the costs of continuing the war. Due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is extremely important for shipping, the price of oil recently rose to its highest level since summer 2022.

In Bahrain, Iran attacked fuel depots near the international airport, according to local authorities. It was initially unclear whether the fuel depots affected were the airport's jet fuel depots on the outskirts of the capital Manama or another facility.

In Oman, fuel tanks in the port of Salala were presumably hit by Iranian drones. A video published by the Arabic television channel Al Jazeera showed a large fireball rising above one of the tanks. The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the attack.

Iraq reports one dead in attack on oil tanker

According to the Iraqi government, at least one person was killed in an attack on two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The attack in Iraqi territorial waters was a violation of the country's sovereignty, state news agency INA quoted a military spokesman as saying. Six ships were dispatched to help the crew of the two tankers. 38 crew members were rescued, including one dead, the military spokesman added. The port administration then suspended operations at the country's oil terminals until further notice.

In the war between the USA and Israel with Iran, ships in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman are repeatedly coming under fire. The threat posed by Iranian missiles and drones has brought commercial shipping in the region to an almost complete standstill since the war began a week and a half ago.

Fire after shelling of Thai freighter

A Thai-flagged freighter was hit by Iranian missiles near the Strait of Hormuz. The "Mayuree Naree", which was traveling from the United Arab Emirates to India, was hit by two projectiles above the waterline, causing a fire at the stern and in the engine room, according to the Thai navy. Of the 23 Thai crew members, 20 were brought to safety by the Oman navy, while three seamen probably remained trapped in the engine room for the time being, according to the shipping company Precious Shipping.

Meanwhile, the UK Merchant Shipping Safety Office (UKMTO) reported that a container ship had been hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. The hit caused a small fire on board, but no one was injured.

New attacks also in the Emirates and Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates declared in the early morning that its air defenses were combating a missile threat. In Dubai, a drone also crashed into a residential building during the night. A fire was brought under control and no one was injured, according to the authorities.

Saudi Arabia reported during the night that 18 drones had been intercepted and destroyed in the east of the country. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced that the Gulf state's air defense had intercepted a number of enemy drones that had entered the airspace in the north of the country.

Pentagon estimates cost of first days of war at eleven billion US dollars

According to AP, the first week of the war against Iran has cost the USA 11.3 billion US dollars. The US Department of Defense presented the estimate to Congress at a briefing earlier this week, a government representative told the AP. The military reported that five billion US dollars had been spent on ammunition in the first weekend of the war alone.

President Donald Trump's administration had previously indicated that it would apply to Congress for additional funds for the war. However, this idea does not seem to be ready for the time being. Republican Senator Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on Wednesday that he did not expect a request for additional funds this month.