Russia is tightening fuel controls in the occupied territories of Ukraine. After Crimea, upper limits for petrol and diesel now also apply in the Luhansk region. The measures are fueling speculation about increasing pressure on the Russian fuel supply.

Following the introduction of petrol and diesel limits on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia, people in the occupied Ukrainian region of Luhansk now also have to adjust to a limited supply of fuel. For the brands AI-95 (equivalent to Super in Europe) and AI-92 (normal) as well as diesel, the distribution will be limited to a maximum of 20 liters per person, the Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing the occupation authorities.

The move was justified on the grounds of current stocks and increased demand for fuel in recent days. The restrictions are temporary, it added.

On the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, a temporary restriction on the distribution of petrol had already been introduced at the weekend. The Russian government also banned the export of kerosene for the first time and initially until the end of November. "The aim of the decision is to ensure a stable situation on the domestic fuel market," it said in a statement.

In the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin more than four years ago, Kiev's military has been focusing its counterattacks on attacks against the Russian oil industry for months. In doing so, Ukraine wants to disrupt the supply of fuel for the Russian army and reduce the income from the energy business, which is important for Moscow's war chest.