Several explosions occurred in the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on Saturday morning. The USA is said to have ordered an attack.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Venezuela, there were several explosions in the capital Caracas during the night.

The incidents occurred against the backdrop of heightened tensions with the USA after President Trump threatened military strikes against Venezuela and extended sanctions.

It appears to be a US attack.

13:53 Switzerland calls for compliance with international law Switzerland calls for de-escalation, moderation and compliance with international law in view of the US attack on Venezuela. Early Saturday afternoon, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs had no information about any Swiss nationals affected. Compliance with international law also includes respect for the prohibition of the use of force under international law and the territorial integrity of sovereign states, wrote Nicolas Bideau, Head of Communications at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), on Platform X on Saturday. La situation est suivie de près par notre ambassade sur place. À ce stade et selon nos informations, aucun ressortissant suisse n’a été affecté. https://t.co/9N5seQoS05 — Nicolas Bideau (@Chef_Komm_Eda) January 3, 2026 The Swiss embassy in Venezuela is monitoring the situation closely, the post continued. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had previously expressed similar views to Bideau.

1.42 p.m. Maduro charged with weapons and drug offenses US Attorney General Pam Bondi announces that Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation, weapons and explosives offenses, among other things. "They will soon face the full rigors of American justice on American soil," Bondi said. Z She did not provide any details on the specific charges against Maduro's wife. Bondi also thanked the US military for the "highly successful mission" to arrest the two suspected international drug traffickers.

12.12 p.m. Venezuela's vice president demands signs of life from Maduro Following the US attacks on Venezuela and the arrest of authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro, the vice president of the South American country has called for a sign of life from the detained head of state. "We don't know where President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores are," said Delcy Rodríguez on state television. "We demand that President Donald Trump's government immediately provide a sign of life from President Maduro and the First Lady." Venezuela's Vice President Delcy RodrÌguez. Archivbild: Keystone

11:53 a.m. Soldiers and civilians killed According to the government, soldiers and civilians have been killed in the US attack on targets in Venezuela. "We condemn this attack on our people, which has cost the lives of officials, soldiers, innocent people and civilians," said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on state television.

11.47 am Trump calls US attack a "brilliant operation" In a telephone conversation with the "New York Times", US President Donald Trump hailed the US operation to capture Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro as a success. This was carried out successfully thanks to "a lot of good planning and a lot of great soldiers and great people", the daily newspaper reported, citing a conversation with the president. He described the procedure as a "brilliant operation". The conflict between the USA and Venezuela has escalated under Trump. (archive image) Alex Brandon/AP/dpa When asked whether he had obtained the approval of Congress for the project or what would happen next with Venezuela, Trump said he wanted to comment on this at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. (5 p.m. in Germany).

11.42 a.m. Spain calls for de-escalation in Venezuela Spain has called for moderation in view of the US attacks in Venezuela and the announcement of the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. International law and the UN Charter must be respected, according to an initial statement by the Spanish Foreign Ministry on the situation in the South American country.

11.41 a.m. "New York Times": No casualties on the US side According to a media report, there were no casualties on the US side in the attack on Venezuela and the capture of head of state Nicolás Maduro. This was reported by the "New York Times" newspaper, citing a person familiar with the matter. The person did not comment on whether there were any casualties on the Venezuelan side during the attack. It was unclear whether this meant dead or injured.

11.39 a.m. US Deputy Secretary of State: "The tyrant has fallen" The Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by US forces, will be held accountable for his "crimes", according to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. "The tyrant has fallen," Landau wrote on X.

11:36 a.m. Venezuela's defense minister calls for resistance Following the US attacks on Venezuela, the South American country's defense minister has called for resistance. "They have attacked us, but they will not break us," said Vladimir Padrino in a video message. "United, the soldiers and the people form an indestructible wall of resistance." All troops would be deployed for national defense.

11.29 am Maduro arrested by US elite special unit Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro has been captured by an elite US special forces unit, according to a media report. Maduro was taken into custody by Delta Force units early on Saturday morning, the US broadcaster CBS News reported, citing US officials. The US Army unit was also deployed in 2019, during which the leader of the Islamic State (IS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed.

11.16 am US senator: "We have evolved from world policeman to world bully" Following the US attack on Venezuela, several US parliamentarians have expressed doubts about the legality of the action. The Democratic Senator from Arizona, Ruben Gallego, wrote on X: "This war is illegal. It is shameful that we have gone from being the world's policeman to the world's bully. There is no reason why we should be at war with Venezuela." A party colleague of US President Donald Trump, Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, also raised doubts: "I'm eager to learn what - if anything - could constitutionally justify this action, given the absence of a declaration of war or an authorization to use military force."

11.11 am Iran strongly condemns US attacks Iran has strongly condemned the US attacks on Venezuela. "The US military intervention against an independent state and member of the United Nations is a clear violation of the principles of the UN Charter and fundamental rules of international law," the foreign ministry said, according to the state news agency Irna. This "aggressive act" must be condemned immediately and unequivocally, the ministry added. Venezuela is considered one of the Islamic system's closest allies. According to observers, there is therefore growing concern in political circles in Tehran that Iran could become the next target of US attacks.

10.55 am Maduro's interior minister killed in attack According to Venezuelan opposition media, Maduro's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello is said to have been killed in the attack by US troops. There is currently no official confirmation of this.

10.43 am Eyewitness: "Suddenly the sky turned red" A resident of the Venezuelan coastal town of Higuerote tells "CNN" about the US attack. "At first I thought it was something like fireworks," said the 23-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons. "Then there was another explosion and the ground started to shake. At that moment, I realized it was something serious. My neighbors started screaming and running into the street, so I went out of my house and saw this huge cloud of smoke," the man describes. WATCH: Large explosions at Higuerote Airport, about 87 km (54 mi) east of Caracas pic.twitter.com/TCL7goWlQ3 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 3, 2026 The sky suddenly turned red and a few seconds later a loud noise was heard. After around two minutes of silence, he heard planes again and then two more explosions. "After that, everything shook. The explosions seemed to be controlled, but it looked like they had destroyed the entire airport." So far he has not heard any ambulance, police or fire department sirens. The last bomb fell 40 minutes ago.

10.24 am Trump: Nicolás Maduro arrested According to US President Trump, Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela, has been arrested. "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale attack against Venezuela and its leader Nicolás Maduro," the US President writes on his Truth Social platform. Maduro and his wife were arrested and flown out of the country, Trump continued. There will be a press conference in Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. (5 p.m. Swiss time). https://t.co/KofqavOPKx pic.twitter.com/li863ZdIaJ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 3, 2026

10.23 a.m. US aviation authority bans flights around Venezuela The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned flights around Venezuela. "In connection with ongoing military activities", the operation of commercial and private US flights in certain areas is prohibited. This is stated in a so-called Notam (Notice to Airmen), which the FAA issues in the event of various dangerous situations and situations. The specific areas in question are the Venezuelan coastal town of Maiquetía, the Caribbean island of Curaçao, Piarco on the island of Trinidad and San Juan on Puerto Rico.

10.22 a.m. Cuba's President Díaz-Canel: "State terrorism against our America" Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel strongly condemns the US attack on Venezuela and "urgently" demands a response from the international community, as he writes on X. He describes the attack as "criminal". Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Keystone "Our peace zone is being brutally attacked. State terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against our America," writes Díaz-Canel. He concludes his message with the words: "Fatherland or death - we will win!"

10.11 am Massive US force off Venezuela The conflict between the USA and Venezuela has escalated in recent months. Since September, the US military has repeatedly attacked boats allegedly loaded with drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific. According to the US government, more than 100 people have been killed in the process. Most recently, US forces attacked an alleged "drug transshipment site" in Venezuela, according to Trump. "There was a big explosion in the port area where the boats are loaded with drugs," he said. The US armed forces also massively expanded their presence in the Caribbean. Among other things, additional combat aircraft and the world's largest aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford" - accompanied by other warships and a long-range bomber - were deployed to the region. Officially, the "Southern Spear" operation is directed against drug smuggling. However, Venezuela is not considered a drug-producing country, but rather a transit country - primarily for the European market. According to experts, the force is oversized for use against drug smugglers.

9.58 am US Senate knew nothing about attack According to a CNN report, Trump ordered the attacks without consulting the Senate Defense Committee. Several representatives expressed surprise when they were contacted by CNN. There had been no consultation whatsoever.

9:49 a.m. Eyewitness: "My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking" Journalist Vanessa Silva, who lives in Caracas, saw the explosion from her window. She told the BBC that the bang was enormous and "stronger than thunder", causing her house to vibrate. As Caracas is located in a valley, the bang reverberated throughout the city. "My heart was pounding and my legs were shaking," says Silva. Now the city is quiet. However, people are still desperately sending messages to each other to find out if family and friends are okay.

9.45 a.m. Trump in Mar-a-Lago - whereabouts of Maduro unclear According to the New York Times, US President Donald Trump is currently at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. He has held meetings there with his most important national security advisors. The current whereabouts of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro are unclear, according to the NYT. However, at least some people from Maduro's inner circle are safe, according to people who have spoken to them.

9.36 am US authorities confirm attack A Pentagon employee has officially confirmed the attack by US troops on Venezuela. "We are currently conducting a series of tactical strikes," the official said, according to the Reuters news agency. No further details were initially released.

9.34 a.m. "Gateway to Venezuela" in flames The port of La Guaira is also affected by the attack. Videos show Venezuela's most important seaport in flames. La Guaira is considered the "Gateway of Venezuela" and is located just 20 kilometers north of the capital Caracas.

9.23 a.m. Media reports: Defense minister's house bombed According to numerous local media reports, the house of Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has also been bombed. López is currently "unreachable", it is unclear where he is and whether he was in the house at the time of the attack. The reports have not yet been officially confirmed.

9.14 am Video shows attack on military complex According to eyewitnesses, the USA attacked numerous military facilities in Caracas. The Fuerte Tiuna complex is currently being targeted by US troops. A video is said to show a US helicopter firing on the complex. BREAKING:



U.S. helicopters are POUNDING the Venezuelan military complex Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas

9.10 a.m. Venezuela declares a state of emergency Following reports of explosions in the capital Caracas, the Venezuelan government has accused the United States of military aggression against civilian and military targets. This constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, according to a statement from the Venezuelan government. Venezuela has declared a state of emergency.

9 a.m. Trump has ordered an attack According to the US broadcaster CBS, it is indeed a US attack. "President Trump has ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to US officials, after the government stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," writes journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, on X. 🚨BREAKING via @CBSNews: President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. via @JimLaPorta and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

8:41 a.m. Colombia's president speaks of attack Following reports of explosions in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, the president of neighboring Colombia has spoken of an attack on Venezuela. "Right now Caracas is being bombed. Alert to all: Venezuela has been attacked. They are firing missiles at it," wrote head of state Gustavo Petro on Platform X. "The Organization of American States and the United Nations should meet immediately," he demanded.

8.14 a.m. Helicopter over the city A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what triggered the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents. WATCH: U.S. airstrikes targeting a port in Caracas, Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/W0LkiqDJFG — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 3, 2026

8.09 a.m. Explosions in Caracas According to media reports, a series of explosions have occurred in the Venezuelan capital Caracas. Images published by the television station NTN24 showed explosions and clouds of smoke. Several of them are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located. A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night. It initially remained unclear what caused the explosions. The Venezuelan government did not initially comment on the incidents. Show more

WATCH: U.S. airstrikes targeting a port in Caracas, Venezuela.

The question was raised as to whether it could have been an attack by the US military. The conflict between the USA and Venezuela had recently escalated further and further. The US armed forces have gathered numerous warships, fighter jets and soldiers off the coast of Venezuela.

According to the US broadcaster CBS, this is indeed a US attack. "President Trump has ordered attacks on targets in Venezuela, including military installations, according to US officials, after the government stepped up its campaign against President Nicolás Maduro's regime early Saturday morning," writes journalist Jennifer Jacobs, CBS White House correspondent, on X.

President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro.

The US military recently sank a number of alleged drug boats and the Coast Guard confiscated sanctioned oil tankers. US President Donald Trump also confirmed an attack on a port area in the South American country.

Explosions, smoke rising after suspected U.S. airstrikes in Venezuela's capital. No word yet from the U.S. government

Colombia's president: "They are bombing with missiles"

Meanwhile, Colombian President Petro spoke of an attack: "Caracas is being bombed. Alert the world: Venezuela has been attacked. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately," he writes on X. The OAS is the Organization of American States, to which all 35 states of the (South and North) American continent belong.

Videos circulating on social networks show rockets hitting Higuerote Airport, around 87 kilometers east of Caracas. However, the footage has not yet been verified.

WATCH: Large explosions at Higuerote Airport, about 87 km (54 mi) east of Caracas

Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro accuses the White House of trying to force a change of power in Caracas. In October, Trump publicly confirmed that he had authorized covert operations by the CIA foreign intelligence service in Venezuela. The US president also declared that Maduro's days as head of state were numbered.