HANDOUT - Damaged cars after a Russian missile attack in Poltava. Photo: Uncredited/Ukrainian Emergency Service/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit Keystone

Ahead of a ceasefire announced by Moscow and Kiev at different times, the attacks in the Ukraine war continue.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of cynicism in this regard. He wrote on social media that it was absolutely cynical to ask for a ceasefire for propaganda celebrations and to carry out such drone and missile attacks in the days leading up to it. Russia could stop the shelling at any time and that would end the war and Ukrainian counterattacks.

Dead and injured in Ukraine after Russian attacks

Zelenskyi's criticism was triggered by heavy Russian attacks on the Ukrainian region of Poltava. According to Governor Vitaly Dyakivnych, four people were killed in an attack on the outskirts of the large city of Poltava in central Ukraine. According to him, a further 37 people were injured. Moscow's military had used missiles and drones. Russia attacked the site of the strike a second time, according to the Ukrainian Civil Defense. Two of those killed and more than 20 injured were members of the armed forces.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, one person was also killed in the Kharkiv region in an attack on an industrial company in the Isjum district and two were injured. Authorities in the Chernihiv region and around the capital Kiev also reported injuries.

Both sides announce ceasefire - with different beginnings

The Russian Ministry of Defense had announced a ceasefire for Friday and Saturday in the evening. Russia traditionally celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War on May 9 with a military parade on Red Square, among other things.

Ukraine reacted surprisingly a few hours later with its own advance. "We are announcing a ceasefire, starting at midnight (11 p.m. CEST) on the night of May 5-6," announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. However, if the Russian side does not comply, Kiev will react in a mirror image. He did not specify a date for the end of the ceasefire.

Armaments factory and refinery in Russia attacked

Before the ceasefire was announced, however, Kiev also intensified its attacks on the Russian hinterland. According to regional authorities, three people were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in the Russian city of Cheboksary on the Volga. One of the injured was hospitalized, according to the Ministry of Health of the Chuvash Republic. The drones were part of a second wave of attacks. In the first attack, a cruise missile hit the "WNIIIR Progress" arms factory, where navigation modules for drones, cruise missiles and rockets are manufactured, according to reports from the internet portal "Astra".

In Kiev, Selensky later confirmed the use of Flamingo cruise missiles. Among other things, "objects of the military-industrial complex in Cheboksary" were fired at. According to him, the missiles covered a distance of more than 1,500 kilometers.

Cheboksary is about 1,000 kilometers from the front. In total, a missile alert was issued in 18 Russian regions, including for the first time in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug in the Asian part of Russia. Ukraine has been producing Flamingo cruise missiles since last year, which are said to have a range of up to 3,000 kilometers. However, they have only been deployed a few times so far.

This is not the first time that the Kirishinefteorgsintes refinery in northern Russia has been attacked. The governor of the Leningrad region surrounding the metropolis of St. Petersburg, Alexander Drosdenko, confirmed a fire in the industrial area of the city of Kirishi. This was under control.

Not the first temporary ceasefire in the Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin spoke about a possible ceasefire for the May 9 celebrations during a telephone call at the end of April.

In the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Kremlin leader Putin more than four years ago, there have already been several attempts to temporarily silence the weapons. Most recently, a limited ceasefire was declared on the occasion of Orthodox Easter. Last year, weapons were to be laid down for three days to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. In the past, Moscow and Kiev had repeatedly accused each other of violating such ceasefires.

Kiev has repeatedly spoken out in favor of a permanent ceasefire and a subsequent peace agreement secured by security guarantees for Ukraine.

Direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, in which the USA most recently mediated, are currently on hold. A new date and an end to the war are not in sight.