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According to Iranian authorities Further negotiation proposals exchanged with USA

SDA

18.5.2026 - 11:57

ARCHIVE - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on a visit to St. Petersburg. Photo: Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool AP/dpa (archive photo)
ARCHIVE - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on a visit to St. Petersburg. Photo: Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool AP/dpa (archive photo)
Keystone

In the midst of stalled negotiations between Iran and the USA, Tehran has reportedly sent new proposals to Washington.

Keystone-SDA

18.05.2026, 11:57

18.05.2026, 14:49

Foreign Office spokesman Ismail Baghai told reporters that Iran had sent its views on Sunday via the mediator Pakistan. Nothing is yet known about their content.

The US had previously sent responses to Iran's previous proposal, Baghai added. US President Donald Trump had publicly dismissed this as a "stupid proposal".

On Sunday, the Iranian news agency Fars reported on the latest US proposal. This made it clear that the two warring parties have not yet backed down significantly from their demands. For example, the USA is said to have recently made it clear once again that it will only cease hostilities in the long term if certain negotiation results are achieved. For Iran, the cessation of hostilities - in particular Israel's offensive in Lebanon - is a precondition for further negotiations.

The parties are also far apart on issues relating to Iran's nuclear program. According to Fars, the latest US proposal includes the demand that Iran must hand over 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium to the USA. However, the country could continue to operate a nuclear facility.

Iran does not currently want to negotiate on its nuclear program. The information in the Fars report cannot be independently verified.

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