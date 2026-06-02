Accompanied by great skepticism, the talks on the war between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon have entered the next round.

The fourth round of negotiations between government representatives from Israel and Lebanon in Washington on Tuesday was a preparation for the more important meeting this Wednesday, according to government circles in the Lebanese capital Beirut. A gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the neighboring country, the deployment of the Lebanese army and a consolidation of the ceasefire should also be discussed.

The ceasefire was announced in April after US mediation and formally applies between the hostile neighboring countries of Israel and Lebanon. However, Hezbollah, against which Israel is fighting in Lebanon, is not involved in the talks. It sees negotiations as a capitulation and also rejects the disarmament it has been demanding for some time.

Serious interest in a comprehensive ceasefire

Among other things, the delegations discussed the situation in the suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday, reported the Lebanese television station LBCI. There is a serious interest and clear efforts towards a comprehensive ceasefire, the Lebanese broadcaster MTV reported, citing sources in the presidential palace. Israel and the USA also accepted this goal. The three parties had presented corresponding proposals.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that a stable ceasefire for the whole country was the main goal of the talks. The negotiations were the "most favorable option for Lebanon and the Lebanese", he said. This would allow the "occupation" by Israel in the country to be ended more quickly and the inhabitants of the south to return to their towns and villages.

After days of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, US President Donald Trump had raised some hope for a defusing of the situation on Monday evening. Both sides would stop their mutual attacks for the time being, he explained on his Truth Social platform. In addition, Israel would not send troops to Beirut. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the army would continue its deployment in southern Lebanon as planned. Attacks in Beirut are also still possible if Hezbollah does not cease its attacks on Israeli cities.