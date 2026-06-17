The G7 nations view the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran as a “historic opportunity” to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, which is set to be signed by both parties on Friday, could “bring peace and security to everyone in the region,” according to a statement issued by the heads of state and government at their summit in Évian, France. “We support the implementation of the agreement and are prepared to contribute to it,” the G7 statement continues.

dpatopbilder – The heads of state and government of the G7, along with the host countries and their respective partners, posed for a group photo before the evening event. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa-Pool/dpa

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the G7 nations reaffirmed that “the right to unimpeded and duty-free passage forms the basis of international trade.” Negotiations are now needed with the aim of reaching a “comprehensive and far-reaching” follow-up agreement to address “the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond” and to “ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” the statement continued.

Regarding the conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the statement says that the G7 supports the efforts of the Lebanese leadership to achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah and “protect Lebanon’s territorial integrity with appropriate international security guarantees.”

The discussions at the G7 summit of leading Western democracies were attended by the heads of state and government of France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, and Japan, as well as EU leaders.