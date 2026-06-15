Following the agreement to end the war with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to implement the deal with his allies at the G7 summit.

The logo for the G7 Summit, photographed before the start of the G7 Summit in Evian. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa

The four European member states of the group of democratic economic powers reaffirmed their willingness late last night to participate in a “purely defensive, independent” military mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, which is so vital for oil trade.

“The agreement opens up an opportunity to restore stability to the region and the global economy,” reads a joint statement by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

After celebrating his 80th birthday in Washington, Trump left for Évian early Monday morning, where the summit will begin in the evening with a dinner for the heads of state and government. The meeting is taking place at the “Hotel Royal”—a five-star hotel overlooking Lake Geneva that has been hermetically and extensively cordoned off.

The start of the summit was accompanied by riots during anti-capitalist protests in Geneva, 45 kilometers from Évian.

Iran breakthrough likely to set the tone for summit

The Iran agreement is likely to set a positive tone for the summit of the seven leading industrial nations, which include the U.S. and the four European countries as well as Canada and Japan. Trump announced the agreement just a few hours before his departure for Évian. It is likely to be a topic of discussion as early as dinner, and on Tuesday it will officially be on the summit’s agenda. Regional powers Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are also expected to join then.

In the event of an end to the war, the Europeans had already prepared for a military mission in the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most important trade routes—at a summit in Paris in April, together with other allies.

It is still unclear when the mission will begin. Trump is applying pressure. He wants to begin mine clearance immediately after the signing of the agreement, scheduled for Friday.

Opportunity for détente with Trump ahead of NATO summit

The Iran breakthrough offers an opportunity for transatlantic relations. The Europeans’ lack of support for the U.S. and Israel’s war had greatly angered Trump. Ahead of the important NATO summit in Ankara in July, the Iran agreement could now bring the transatlantic partners back together.

Positive impact on Ukraine diplomacy?

If things go well in Évian, this could also have a positive impact on another diplomatic process that has recently stalled: efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Until now, the U.S. was considered the sole mediator in the conflict. Recently, however, Trump has been primarily preoccupied with his own war in Iran and seemed to have lost interest in Ukraine.

Now the E3 want to work with him to inject new momentum. Macron, Starmer, and Merz—the so-called E3—launched a new initiative last weekend together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Europeans want a seat at the negotiating table should new talks between Russia and Ukraine take place.

The problem: They cannot agree among themselves on who should speak for them regarding Ukraine. The E3 initiative has met with skepticism from Eastern European EU members such as Poland.

What else is on the agenda in Évian

In addition to the two wars, the global economic situation will be a topic of discussion in Évian, as it is at every G7 summit. This time, the focus is likely to be on one country in particular that is causing quite a bit of trouble for Western economic powers: China. How can China’s record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion be curbed? And how can dependence on China for key raw materials needed to produce batteries, electric motors, or solar cells be reduced? These are the questions the Group of Seven will discuss.

Also on the agenda of the French presidency: artificial intelligence, irregular migration, the protection of minors in the digital space, the fight against drug trafficking, as well as Ebola and cancer.

There will be no grand final declaration summarizing all the outcomes. This avoids agonizing wrangling over specific wording and sidesteps the risk that Trump might ultimately opt out again. He has previously withdrawn from a G7 final declaration on the flight home from a summit.

However, there will be statements on individual topics. Where agreement cannot be reached, the French presidency has the option of simply summarizing the state of the discussions (Chair’s Summary).