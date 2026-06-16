G7 heads of state and government, along with other guests. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa-Pool/dpa Keystone

The U.S. and leading European nations want to further increase pressure on Russia and force a resolution to the war in Ukraine.

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According to the German delegation, at the G7 summit in Évian, France, the heads of state and government—including U.S. President Donald Trump—agreed that Ukraine’s situation on the battlefield had improved significantly.

“They agreed that support for Ukraine must be increased and pressure on Russia must be stepped up,” the statement said. In addition to Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, EU leaders, and the heads of state and government of France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, and Japan took part in the discussions.

“The momentum has shifted; Ukraine is in a position of strength. Russia cannot win the war, and Russia is under pressure,” the statement continued. “In this regard, we have noted a change in tone.”

Starmer and von der Leyen See Ukraine on the Rise

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed optimism after the talks that new momentum is building in efforts to end the war. “The tide is turning for Ukraine,” von der Leyen stated. While Ukraine is bravely holding the front lines, Russia’s exhaustion is becoming apparent. The situation in 2026 differs greatly from that in 2025.

“There was a real consensus among the G7 that the sanctions are having a tangible impact, given that Ukraine is achieving successes and recapturing territory,” Starmer said.

The United Kingdom and Canada announced, among other measures, sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet and defense industry. According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, 162 individuals, companies, and ships are to be added to the sanctions list. The UK is imposing 70 new sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, defense supply chains, and illegal financial networks used to circumvent existing sanctions. The aim is to prevent the Russian military from acquiring Western technology.

Europeans Want to Join the Negotiations

The U.S. has so far been the sole mediator between Ukraine and Russia. However, the efforts by Trump and his administration to end the war have so far yielded no tangible results and had virtually ground to a halt during the war against Iran. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom now want to get them back on track. Should new negotiations take place, the Europeans want a seat at the table.

According to information from the German Press Agency, consideration is being given to making a new offer for talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Theoretically, negotiations could be organized on the sidelines of the next UN General Assembly, G7 participants said.

Trump announced at noon that he intended to meet with Zelenskyy once more at the summit following the larger meeting. He left open for the time being whether this would be a one-on-one meeting or if other participants would be present.

During a meeting with Merz, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for German and European support in defending his country. Above all, the “productive” meeting focused on further strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. Zelenskyy did not provide any details.

According to information from dpa, the G7 participants also discussed a joint statement on the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine Continues to Deploy Drones Against Russia

Meanwhile, Ukraine continued its counterattacks against Russia. In the capital, Moscow, Russia’s air defense shot down about 60 Ukrainian drones, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He reported that one drone had struck a facility on the grounds of a Moscow oil refinery.

Zelenskyy praised Kyiv’s intelligence services for “their effective work”; the refinery, located within Moscow’s city limits, is 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. “Russia must be forced to end the war against our people,” he said.

The summit participants also discussed the situation in the Middle East. To ensure that the framework agreement for ending the U.S. war against Iran is not jeopardized, Trump demanded that Israel act more responsibly in its war against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “must show more responsibility with regard to Lebanon,” Trump said during a meeting with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the summit. “I am not happy with how Israel has behaved toward Lebanon and Hezbollah.”