Alice Weidel plays a leading role in a new advertising clip from online retailer Galaxus. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa (Archivbild)

The Swiss online retailer Galaxus supposedly makes fun of AfD leader Alice Weidel in a provocative advertising clip. This causes heated discussions online - the party also reacts.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss online retailer Galaxus is causing trouble for the AfD and its supporters in Germany with a new advertising clip.

The clip appears to make fun of AfD leader Alice Weidel.

The campaign is causing controversy on social media, with AfD politicians talking of "defamation" and "propaganda". Show more

"Did she have anything to do with Switzerland?" "Do idiots vote for me too?" The Migros subsidiary Galaxus is apparently making fun of the controversial AfD leader Alice Weidel with a new advertising campaign in Germany.

The video features an actress who, in the style of the popular guessing game "Who am I?" asks questions about a wanted person. The previously bored-looking young woman looks more annoyed with every question until she finally realizes: The person she is looking for could be AfD leader Alice Weidel.

"Seriously, then I'm Alice ... ", she says - and starts to retch. The sound is muted at the last name of the AfD leader. But the player is wrong: "Luckily," she says with relief and immediately realizes: "Then I'm Galaxus."

"Triggered Afd voters in 3,2,1 ..."

The 47-second clip was published on social media ten days ago and has since caused heated discussions in the comments - and lots of clicks. On YouTube alone, the video had been viewed 5.6 million times by early Saturday evening.

"Triggered Afd voters in 3,2,1 ....", writes one user under the video - and is right: numerous comments note that the retailer has potentially lost millions of customers as a result. "Never again Galaxus", for example, or: "Embarrassing video".

But there is also a lot of applause for the provocative advertising campaign. One user writes: "Very good advertising! How the brown-blue rabble rages - wonderful."

AfD politicians react

Even beyond the comment columns - or perhaps precisely for this reason - the clip is provoking strong reactions. AfD politicians speak of "defamation", "propaganda" and a "left-wing woke moral lesson".

"With this tasteless anti-AfD advertisement, you are reaching into the lowest drawer", says the Hamburg AfD state and parliamentary group leader Dirk Nockemann in the "Hamburger Abendblatt" newspaper.

The company itself does not comment further on political issues. A spokesperson for Galaxus Germany simply explains the video: "Your questions are somewhere between self-image, social criticism and absurdity and play cleverly with ambiguities".

More videos