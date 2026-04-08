The US agrees a ceasefire with Iran, but the war continues on the home front: while Trump is chalking it up as a victory, many are calling for his ouster - even in his own party.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the successful Venezuela operation, Donald Trump is forging ahead against Iran and riding into a diplomatic dead end.

The war is being waged under time pressure and is causing prices to rise: Trump stumbles over his character and escalates the rhetoric.

The fun stops with the money: Because a military solution is impossible and a recession looms, Trump backs down.

"Biggest defeat since becoming a superpower": even among former supporters, voices calling for Trump's ouster are growing louder. Show more

The year had started so well for him. The US intervention in Venezuela on January 3 lasted just two and a half hours before Nicolas Maduro was in a helicopter flying him to a prison in New York.

His wish for the Nobel Peace Prize? That was in 2025.

We can speculate that the reason Donald Trump pushed so hard to win the award last year was because he knew it wouldn't happen this year.

The US campaign against Iran begins on February 28. The war aims are vague. One of them: Tehran should not be able to develop nuclear weapons. Trump calls on the people to revolution: "Take over the government when we're done. It's up to you to take it," says Trump at the outbreak of war.

Trump: "To the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take." (Video 3/3)



[image or embed] — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 28. Februar 2026 um 09:00

However, the 79-year-old has a problem right from the start: he is waging this war on the premise of the War Powers Resolution. Although this 1973 law gives him the right to attack anyone, Congress must approve the whole thing after 60 days at the latest.

Time is of the essence and voters are putting pressure on him

In other words: Trump is under time pressure from February 28. Added to this are the rapidly rising energy prices following the outbreak of war: They are poison for the US economy - and for his poll ratings.

Will New Yorkers see what this woman from Pennsylvania says to NBC News at a petrol station on March 17?

LOL!!! Amanda Robbins voted for Trump three times. Listen to her message now to Trump after Trump's Iran war and gasoline prices are skyrocketing.



[image or embed] — Dean Obeidallah (@deanobeidallah.bsky.social) 18. März 2026 um 17:10

Her name is Amanda Robbins - and she voted for Trump three times. "Obviously I'm an idiot," she comments. For her, the president is just "a worthless piece of sh*****". Words like that must set off alarm bells in the White House.

Fox News: Trump's approval rating taking a hit as gas prices rise. 64% of registered voters disapprove of Trump's performance on Iran. 71% of people disapprove of the handling of inflation. 66% disapprove of the performance on the economy. pic.twitter.com/CtAyrwiohY — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 27, 2026

Trump's war against Iran is extremely unpopular - and the president's already poor poll ratings are plummeting further. Politically, the Republicans are looking worse and worse: in previous elections, the Democrats have done better than average - and the important midterm elections are coming up in the fall.

In the video above, CNN data guru Harry Enten explains that the so-called rally-'round-the-flag effect is failing to materialize in the Iran war: Normally, domestic political opponents unite in a show of arms.

Military solution impossible

In this situation, the White House is trying to influence the markets: Trump announces as early as mid-March that the war aims have already been achieved. This makes things easier: As a result, share prices rise, energy prices fall - and someone who knows about it cashes in big with corresponding bets. However, the recovery on the markets is only short-term.

Sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz remains Iran's big trump card. Washington must actually know that this problem must be solved politically because the strait can hardly be controlled militarily. Tehran can easily threaten the waterway with drones and missiles from its mountainous hinterland.

It is at this moment that Trump stumbles over his own character. The New Yorker learned from his mentor Roy Cohn never to admit mistakes and never to apologize. With regard to Iran, Trump is also taking the high road and issuing ultimatums to Tehran - only to extend them again once they have expired.

Roy Cohn taught Donald Trump three rules:



1. Never admit when you're wrong

2. Never concede defeat when you lose

3. Attack anyone who attacks you even when you're wrong.



50 years later - in 2026 America - we are living under the insanity and tyranny of those three rules. pic.twitter.com/ESKpWxexax — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 10, 2026

The fun stops with Trump when it comes to money

At the same time, Trump is escalating the rhetoric. With statements such as "bombing them back to the Stone Age, where they belong" and talk of wiping out an entire civilization, the American is making an enemy of the long-suffering Iranian people, who actually want to see the regime fall.

Tucker Carlson: "It's vile. It begins w/ a promise to use the US military to commit a war crime. Those people who are in direct contact w/ the president need to say 'No. I'll resign. I'll do whatever I can do legally to stop this, bc this is insane. And if given the order, I'm not carrying it out'"



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 7. April 2026 um 18:15

On April 5, he blustered that the mullahs should finally open the "f****** Strait of Hormuz" - and gave them until 2 o'clock this morning. However, Tehran holds its nerve: and Trump's bluff is called. Instead of the ultimate attack on Iran, there is an arrangement with Iran.

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

The White House simply cannot afford to conjure up a recession. Money is where the fun ends for Trump.

Initially, it remains unclear what will happen with the nuclear program: sanctions against Iran are to be suspended. At the same time, Tehran is to organize traffic in the Strait of Hormuz: This effectively recognizes Iranian sovereignty over the strait.

"Biggest defeat since becoming a superpower"

Trump is reacting to the ceasefire in the way Roy Cohn taught him: He is selling it as a victory. He is using the fact that energy prices are falling again and share prices are rising. But one thing is certain: What has now been negotiated cannot have been Washington's goal.

History was made tonight.



The United States LOST the war in Iran. — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) April 8, 2026

"This is the biggest strategic defeat the US has suffered since its rise to superpower status," writes left-wing columnist Owen Jones. This in turn prompted Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, to react in a very irritated manner: "You have no idea what you're talking about, you loser. Go back to the hole you crawled out of."

You have no idea what the fuck you’re talking about you loser. Go back to whatever hole you crawled out of because you clearly can’t read. https://t.co/IGnKmA0s1X — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 8, 2026

Nerves are obviously frayed.

There is also criticism within the Republican party. Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for all highly enriched uranium to be removed from Iran by the USA. He is also demanding that Iran's ten-point plan be submitted to Congress for a vote.

Calls for Trump's ouster grow louder

Trump has lost the poker game - and must now fear having to pay dearly for it on the home front too. Former admirers such as right-wing podcaster Alex Jones and former party colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene have turned their backs and are now openly calling for the president to be removed from office.

Alex Jones calling for Trump to be removed under the 25th Amendment. Laura Loomer now going after him for being disloyal.



[image or embed] — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 7. April 2026 um 05:40

The magic formula for this: the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. With the approval of the cabinet and Congress, the vice president can replace the president in the event of incapacity. Various Democrats and NGOs are now joining the chorus of disappointed right-wingers calling for this: they want Trump's crazy Iran rhetoric to have consequences.

However, one should not expect Vice President J.D. Vance to stab his boss in the back - and a guy like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, for example, who would rather fire six generals than tell Trump that his war is a crazy idea, to go along with it. However, the fact that Trump's image has been severely damaged cannot be denied.

And the USA's reputation has also been ruined to some extent. Washington will suffer diplomatically and militarily as a result of today's outcome: The US armed forces may show how superior they are in Venezuela or in Iran when rescuing the downed US pilot. But if there is no plan, no morale and no leadership, even this super army cannot function.