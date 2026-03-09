  1. Residential Customers
Disaster at mega landfill site Garbage avalanche near Jakarta kills several people - more are missing

Christian Thumshirn

9.3.2026

A mountain of garbage becomes a deadly trap: one of the world's largest landfill sites near Jakarta slides down after heavy rain. People, trucks and food stalls are buried under tons of garbage.

09.03.2026, 15:42

A serious accident has occurred at the huge Bantargebang landfill site near the Indonesian capital Jakarta. After hours of heavy rain, parts of the huge pile of garbage slipped away and buried several people under tons of waste.

Rescue workers are using heavy equipment and sniffer dogs to search for more victims.

One of the largest garbage dumps in the world

Bantargebang is considered one of the largest open garbage dumps in the world. Covering more than 110 hectares, it contains around 55 million tons of waste from the metropolis of Jakarta and its suburbs - a region with over 40 million people that produces several thousand tons of waste every day.

