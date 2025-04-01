The explosion of a gas pipeline near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur has caused a massive fire. The accident occurred in the morning (local time) in the Putra Heights community at a pipeline belonging to the state-owned Petronas company, according to the Smart Selangor Operation Center (SSOC). Several people were trapped in nearby houses. Rescuers are working to free them.
#BREAKING 🇲🇾: Massive firefighting effort underway following gas pipeline explosion in the Puchong suburb south of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The newspaper "The Star" spoke of a "huge inferno". Several people in the disaster area had suffered burns. They were taken to a nearby mosque for first aid. The estimated number of houses burnt down has not yet been determined. It was initially unclear what caused the explosion.