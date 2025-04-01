  1. Residential Customers
Several people trapped Gas pipeline explodes in Malaysia - rescuers in action

dpa

1.4.2025 - 07:21

Several people are trapped in nearby houses.
KEYSTONE

In the morning, there is a huge explosion near the Malaysian capital. Several people are trapped in their homes.

DPA

01.04.2025, 07:21

01.04.2025, 07:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A gas pipeline has exploded near the capital Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, causing a huge fire.
  • Several people are trapped in nearby houses.
  • Rescuers are working to free them.
Show more

The explosion of a gas pipeline near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur has caused a massive fire. The accident occurred in the morning (local time) in the Putra Heights community at a pipeline belonging to the state-owned Petronas company, according to the Smart Selangor Operation Center (SSOC). Several people were trapped in nearby houses. Rescuers are working to free them.

The newspaper "The Star" spoke of a "huge inferno". Several people in the disaster area had suffered burns. They were taken to a nearby mosque for first aid. The estimated number of houses burnt down has not yet been determined. It was initially unclear what caused the explosion.

