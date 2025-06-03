Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

The Netherlands needs a new government. Right-wing populist Geert Wilders has pulled out.

Sven Ziegler

The governing coalition in the Netherlands has collapsed in a dispute over migration policy. Populist Geert Wilders announced the withdrawal of his radical right-wing party from the four-party coalition, in which it was the strongest party.

"No signature for our asylum plans, no adjustment of the coalition agreement. The PVV is leaving the coalition," Wilders wrote on X after failed consultations with the three other parties. It is unclear what will happen next. There will probably be new elections.

As NOS.nl reports, the move caused a political shock in The Hague. Dilan Yesilgöz, leader of the conservative VVD, accused Wilders of putting his ego above the interests of the country: "He is choosing his own ego and his own interests. I am stunned. He is throwing away the chance of right-wing politics. That is irresponsible."

Wilders wants to send Syrian refugees back

Only on Sunday, Wilders once again threatened to break up the governing coalition if his demands for a hard line on asylum policy were not met. Millions of Dutch citizens expected his party's ten-point plan to be implemented - otherwise the PVV would leave the coalition. Wilders made the threat shortly before the coalition's consultations on Monday evening.

The PVV, the strongest party in parliament since the recent election, is calling for the borders to be closed to all asylum seekers. If necessary, the army would have to be deployed to control the borders, Wilders declared when presenting the plan a week ago.

Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees should be sent back to their home country and asylum centers should be closed. Wilders also calls for an end to family reunification for recognized refugees and the deportation of offenders with dual nationality, in which case their Dutch citizenship would have to be revoked.

Coalition unstable from the start

In the election in November 2023, the radical right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) led by Wilders, an opponent of Islam, surprisingly became the strongest party. The PVV also entered the government for the first time. The coalition also included the right-wing liberal VVD, the center party NSC and the right-wing populist farmers' party BBB. The government was led by the independent Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The four-party coalition was unstable from the outset. The center party NSC had strong doubts as to whether the government partner PVV would adhere to the constitution. Most recently, the NSC and VVD coalition parties criticized the PVV Minister for Asylum, Marjolein Faber, accusing her of incompetence.