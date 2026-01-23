They call themselves “Cockroaches.” Millions of young Indians are mobilizing online and in the streets. With success. The education minister’s resignation is considered the biggest political setback for Narendra Modi’s government since it took office and could mark the beginning of a new culture of protest in India.

Here's what it's all about After weeks of protests, India's Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, has resigned amid the scandal over leaked exam questions.

The “Cockroach Janta Party,” spearheaded by Generation Z, mobilized millions of people online and tens of thousands on the streets.

The resignation is considered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest political defeat since he took office and could significantly strengthen the opposition in India. Summary created with

The protesters from “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) in India have achieved their goal: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. Members of the “Cockroach People’s Party”—as the CJP is translated—demonstrated for about two months to achieve this.

They blamed the education minister for a scandal involving leaked questions on the medical school entrance exam, which, according to media reports, had led to more than a dozen student suicides.

For a long time, the government led by long-time Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tried to ignore the protests. But nearly 27 million people have now come together online, and tens of thousands of people turned out for the protests in Delhi and other cities. These were the largest protests to date during Modi’s twelve-year tenure.

On Saturday, the government finally caved in. Education Minister Pradhan submitted his resignation, and Modi accepted it. Analysts see this as the most remarkable humiliation for a government that has ruled with near-unassailable impunity since 2014.

Protesters and the government are discussing exam reform

When the resignation was announced, the demonstrators who had gathered in the square near the Jantar Mantar Observatory in Delhi threw their arms around each other in jubilation.

"The protest is over effective immediately," the CJP wrote on its official Instagram account. All of its demands have been accepted by the government. Among other things, the families of students who committed suicide as a result of the exams will receive compensation. In addition, CJP representatives will meet with the government to discuss exam reforms.

And this comes after the government went to great lengths to discredit the protesters. As the British newspaper *a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jul/26/india-cockroach-protest-victory-signals-trouble-ahead-for-narendra-modi"* reports“The Guardian” reports that government-controlled television stations initially tried to ignore the protests. When they did report on them, it was only to suggest that the demonstrators were being funded by shady foreign powers and Pakistani terrorist groups.

The protesters, mostly young people from Generation Z, responded by debunking the falsehoods on social media.

All-Encompassing Anger

It was only when Modi’s government realized it had no other choice that the education minister announced his resignation. “The online space was completely taken over by the protesters, and the pro-regime media were massively delegitimized,” Ashutosh Varshney, a professor of international studies at Brown University in Rhode Island, told The Guardian. “The anger was so widespread that Pradhan had no choice but to step down.”

The minister’s resignation is a sign of something bigger, says the expert. “This is a repressive government. It demands obedience, it doesn’t want critical discussion, and it stokes fear. But now the climate of fear has collapsed.”

According to analysts, the opposition—which has been systematically suppressed over the past twelve years—has now reemerged as an effective tool for holding the government—and the prime minister in particular—accountable.

"The regime is vulnerable"

“They made the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi—intoxicated by fantasies of absolute power—appear out of touch, petty, and ridiculous,” writes political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta in an op-ed in the newspaper *The Indian Times*. “Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation alone will not bring about change. But India’s youth have shown that the regime is vulnerable. We can still step back from the brink.”

At the end of the demonstrations, several CJP speakers announced to the crowd: “See you again soon!” In an interview with the media network “Al Jazeera”, CJP member Sudhir Sangwan said: “We’re taking a break and discussing our next steps. Going forward, we plan to focus all our efforts on a single cause at a time.”

Another member explained that the group would expand its focus beyond the field of education. “We will broaden our agenda.”

Social media shows that many see the education minister’s resignation as just the beginning. They are making new demands. Some want to hold the police officers accountable who used batons and tear gas against the protesters. Others are calling for action to address systemic injustice in the country or the caste system. It remains unclear what will happen next with the Cockroach Party.