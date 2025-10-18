Gen Z is rising up against injustice around the world Peru, Lima: Opponents of the government try to get past the police during a rally against President Boluarte's economic and social policies. Image: Martin Mejia/AP/dpa Madagascar, Antananarivo: Demonstrators protesting against chronic power and water cuts are confronted by riot police in Antananarivo. Image: Mamyrael/AP/dpa Nepal, Kathmandu: Several people were killed in Nepal when police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters trying to storm parliament over a ban on social media and alleged corruption. Image: Safal Prakash Shrestha/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Gen Z is rising up against injustice around the world Peru, Lima: Opponents of the government try to get past the police during a rally against President Boluarte's economic and social policies. Image: Martin Mejia/AP/dpa Madagascar, Antananarivo: Demonstrators protesting against chronic power and water cuts are confronted by riot police in Antananarivo. Image: Mamyrael/AP/dpa Nepal, Kathmandu: Several people were killed in Nepal when police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters trying to storm parliament over a ban on social media and alleged corruption. Image: Safal Prakash Shrestha/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

They are fed up with corrupt politicians and empty promises. Young "Gen Z" protesters are putting pressure on their governments in Africa, Asia and South America.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Whether Morocco, Madagascar, Kenya, Peru or Nepal - in many parts of the world, young people feel ignored by their government.

They are frustrated by mismanagement, a lack of services and a lack of prospects.

Their anger drives them onto the streets. Show more

From the Andes to the Himalayas, a new wave of political and social protests is developing, driven by young people's dissatisfaction with their respective governments. Just this week, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina was driven out of office and out of the country, and the military took power. It was the culmination of weeks of demonstrations led by young protesters who call themselves "Gen Z Madagascar".

The anger at the political establishment in the Indian Ocean island nation mirrors other current protests around the world, such as in Nepal, the Philippines, Indonesia, Kenya, Peru and Morocco. These protests were sparked by specific grievances, but are driven by long-simmering problems such as increasing inequality, economic insecurity, corruption and nepotism within the political leadership.

They have one thing in common: for the most part, they have no leaders and consist mainly of young people who describe themselves as "Generation Z" - people born roughly between 1996 and 2010. It is the first generation to grow up entirely in the age of the internet.

Young people do not feel heard

"What unites these youth-led protests is a common feeling that traditional political systems are not responsive to the concerns of their generation, whether it's corruption, climate change or economic inequality," explains Sam Nadel, director of the Social Change Lab, a non-profit organization that studies protests and social movements based in the UK. "Protest becomes a logical outlet when institutional channels appear blocked."

🇵🇪WATCH:



Visuals from Peru show Gen Z led protests turning violent in front of the Congress building in Lima, with clashes leaving at least one dead and over 70 injured, including police officers.



The demonstrations erupted less than a week after José Jeri took over as interim… pic.twitter.com/xWxkZGJKyP — Aares (@aares0205) October 16, 2025

Although the demands differ in detail, most of these protests were triggered by government abuses or failures. Some were also directed against a crackdown by security forces or brutal repression.

In Morocco, a leaderless collective known as Gen Z 212 - named after the country's area code - took to the streets to demand better public services and increased spending on health and education. In Peru, protests against a planned pension reform led to broader demands such as measures against increasing insecurity in the country and corruption in the government. In Indonesia, deadly protests against lavish allowances for MPs and the cost of living forced the president to replace key ministers.

Gen Z triggered political tremors in Nepal

The best-known movement to date, dubbed the "Gen Z" protest, was a bloody uprising in Nepal that led to the resignation of the prime minister in September. The protesters drew inspiration from successful anti-government movements in other parts of South Asia - in Sri Lanka in 2022 and Bangladesh in 2024 - which resulted in the overthrow of incumbent governments.

They’ve been called the “Gen Z protests.”



But activists say that label masks what they're really fighting against – corruption, inequality and repression. From Nepal to Indonesia to Madagascar, young people are taking inspiration from each other to organize for change. pic.twitter.com/EIFTdtX9IE — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 17, 2025

In Madagascar, on the other hand, protesters say they feel particularly inspired by the movements in Nepal and Sri Lanka. The protests were initially directed against regular water and electricity supply outages, but other complaints were quickly added. The demonstrators also demanded the resignation of the president and ministers. In the end, the military declared its seizure of power.

A pop culture symbol appeared in several countries during the protests: a black flag with a grinning skull and cross bones wearing a straw hat. The flag comes from a successful Japanese manga and anime series called "One Piece", in which a pirate crew fights against corrupt governments. In Nepal, protesters attached the flag with the grinning straw-hatted pirate to the seat of government and ministries, and it was also hoisted by demonstrators in Indonesia, the Philippines, Morocco and Madagascar.

Social media as an essential tool

Many significant protests in the past - such as Occupy Wall Street in 2011, the Arab Spring between 2010 and 2012 and the so-called Umbrella Revolution in Hong Kong in 2014 - were led by younger people. Although they also used the internet and social media to mobilize, the "Gen Z" protesters go one step further. "Digital platforms are powerful tools for sharing information and building connections, but the most effective movements often combine digital mobilization with traditional in-person organizing, as we've seen in recent protests," explains Nadel of the Social Change Lab.

🚨BREAKING



Massive Gen Z protest erupts against the BJP govt in Uttarakhand over paper leaks and corruption in jobs.pic.twitter.com/EtboBSATTM — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) September 24, 2025

Days before the deadly protests began in Nepal, the government announced a ban on most social media platforms for failing to meet a registration deadline. Many young Nepalese saw this as an attempt to silence them and began accessing social media sites via so-called VPN connections to avoid detection. In the days that followed, they used TikTok, Instagram and X to spotlight the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children and announce planned rallies and venues. Later, some of them also used the gaming chat platform Discord to suggest who should be nominated as interim leadership for the country.