Due to the G7 summit in Evian, France, the canton of Geneva has largely closed its border with France. Since Thursday afternoon, 25 of 35 border crossings have been closed, disrupting daily life for residents and traffic.

Crossing the border between the canton of Geneva and France is severely restricted ahead of the G7 summit, which takes place from Monday to Wednesday in Évian (F). Twenty-five border crossings, including the one in Hermance, were gradually closed on Thursday.

The summit of the seven largest industrialized nations (G7) is taking place from Monday to Wednesday in Evian, about 30 kilometers from Geneva. The border measures were already implemented gradually on Thursday afternoon, as announced by the Canton of Geneva and the Federal Customs Administration.

At the border crossing between Hermance and the French municipality of Chens-sur-Léman, the closure was completed on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a barrier and a chain-link fence. The measure was demonstrated to the media.

For local authorities, the situation is regrettable, as village life extends across the border. A tennis club event scheduled for Saturday—whose facilities are located in France—had to be postponed. The rugby club and the fields of some farmers are also on the other side of the river. Two families whose children attend school in Hermance must make arrangements until the border reopens on June 19.

Transportation and Work Affected

The border between Geneva and France is about 100 kilometers long and has 35 border crossings. Of these, seven remain open around the clock, though with increased checks. All other crossings, including forest paths, are closed. The nearest open crossing from Hermance is Anières, five kilometers away.

To minimize the impact on traffic, the canton recommends working from home. Geneva’s public transit system has adjusted the schedules of cross-border routes.