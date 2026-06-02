Around 900 public sector employees demonstrated in Geneva on Tuesday evening against the canton's planned austerity measures. It was not the first time.

These savings measures planned in the 2026 draft budget are causing anger. The trade unions are criticizing the blocking of salary levels for 2026 and the following three years, as well as the freezing of the inflation adjustment. The unions put the resulting wage losses at up to 5.1 percent. They are also concerned about the presentation of a catalog of austerity measures by a group of experts commissioned by the State Council.

The strikers are also complaining about a draft law that will be presented to the members of the Grand Council on Thursday and which provides for an increase in contributions to the pension fund of the Canton of Geneva (CPEG). The trade union alliance fears that this could lead to a reduction of up to 12 percent in current net wages.

A three-day strike has been announced. After the demonstration on Tuesday evening, a rally is planned for Wednesday before another demonstration takes place on Thursday.