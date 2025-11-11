Suspect allegedly called for attacks on politicians on the darknet. (Illustration) dpa

The federal prosecutor's office has arrested a man in Dortmund who is alleged to have called for attacks on politicians on the darknet. He had also solicited crypto donations to be offered as bounties, the Karlsruhe authorities announced.

DPA dpa

Following the publication of death lists with the names of politicians, special forces in Dortmund have arrested a German-Polish man. The man had anonymously called for attacks on public figures and officials on the darknet, the federal prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe explained on Tuesday. The accused, named Martin S., was arrested on Monday evening by officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office and special forces.

According to the information provided, S. also published instructions for building explosive devices on his platform and requested donations in cryptocurrencies, which were to be offered as a "bounty" for the killing. In addition, "death sentences pronounced by himself" and information with "sensitive personal data of potential victims" were posted, the investigators of the federal prosecutor's office explained.

The suspect is therefore being investigated for financing terrorism, instructing the commission of a serious act of violence endangering the state and disseminating personal data in a way that endangers the state. S. was to be brought before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice on Tuesday.