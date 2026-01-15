German Armed Forces fly to Greenland - how will Trump react? - Gallery Trump sticks to his hard line: the US President wants Greenland. Image: dpa Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt, who is responsible for Greenland's foreign affairs, after the meeting with the US government in Washington on Wednesday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Shawn Thew Greenland and Denmark repeatedly emphasize that the island is not for sale. Image: dpa German Armed Forces fly to Greenland - how will Trump react? - Gallery Trump sticks to his hard line: the US President wants Greenland. Image: dpa Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt, who is responsible for Greenland's foreign affairs, after the meeting with the US government in Washington on Wednesday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Shawn Thew Greenland and Denmark repeatedly emphasize that the island is not for sale. Image: dpa

A crisis meeting between the USA, Denmark and Greenland ends without agreement. Now the Europeans are taking action and sending soldiers to the island. Trump remains silent.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following unsuccessful crisis talks between the USA, Denmark and Greenland, Germany and other European countries are pressing ahead with a military reconnaissance mission on the Arctic island lasting several days.

The talks in Washington on the conflict over the Arctic island ended on Wednesday without a solution.

According to Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance revealed "fundamental" differences of opinion.

US President Donald Trump was not present. Show more

Following an unsuccessful crisis meeting between the USA, Denmark and Greenland, Germany and other European countries are pressing ahead with a military reconnaissance mission on the Arctic island lasting several days. The German Armed Forces plan to fly some soldiers to the capital Nuuk in the morning. The first French soldiers were already on their way to Greenland, which is claimed by the USA, in the evening. Meanwhile, a reaction from US President Donald Trump to the meeting with representatives from Denmark and Greenland is awaited.

Neither Trump, Vance nor Rubio have commented so far. Trump initially only told journalists that he wanted to be informed about the talks.

Germany sends 13 soldiers

The Ministry of Defense in Berlin announced in the evening that an A400M transport aircraft would fly 13 Bundeswehr soldiers to the Greenlandic city of Nuuk in the morning. The on-site reconnaissance will take place together with representatives of other partner nations. "The aim is to explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region, for example for maritime surveillance capabilities."

The ministry pointed out that the soldiers will be on the Arctic island at Denmark's invitation and until Saturday.

The announcement follows several statements by US President Trump, who wants to buy the huge Arctic island or bring it under US control by other means. Trump justifies this on the grounds of security for the region and the US population, citing a threat from China and Russia. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and therefore also part of NATO and an ally of the USA. Greenland and Denmark are standing up to the ambitions of the USA.

Denmark braces itself in the conflict over Greenland

With the support of Sweden and Norway, the Danes increased their military presence in Greenland on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Platform X in the evening that the first military personnel were on their way. "More will follow." He spoke of "joint exercises" that Denmark had organized under the name "Operation Arctic Endurance".

À la demande du Danemark, j’ai décidé que la France participera aux exercices conjoints organisés par le Danemark au Groenland, l’Opération Endurance Arctique.



De premiers éléments militaires français sont d'ores et déjà en chemin. D'autres suivront. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 14, 2026

Trump remains firm: "Anything else is unacceptable"

The USA maintains the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on the basis of agreements with the Danes - but that is not enough for Trump. The US President has been repeating his ownership claims for days. Anything other than Greenland in the hands of the United States would be "unacceptable", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform the morning before the crisis meeting.

According to Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, the Danish and Greenlandic delegation had traveled to Washington after "a series of (...) remarkable public statements on the security of Greenland and the Arctic". "Our goal was to find a common way to increase this security."

Danish soldiers during a military exercise in Greenland with troops from other European member states. (September 17, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Working group as a result of the meeting

Rasmussen spoke of the formation of a working group at a higher level to find out whether a common path could be found that takes into account both American security interests and the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark. This working group is to meet for the first time within weeks.

NATO supreme commander sees threat from China

Trump had also stated that membership of NATO was not sufficient protection, neither for Greenland nor for the USA. The island is essential for the construction of the planned "Golden Dome" missile defense system, so Nato should pave the way for a US takeover of the island, Trump wrote.

Western military officials are particularly concerned about China. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander-in-chief of the NATO forces in Europe, recently commented on possible threats from China, stating that the country is becoming increasingly aggressive, particularly in the far north. The Chinese were sending research vessels to the region, which were then presumably carrying out military explorations under a scientific guise. During the most recent ice-free season, ships stayed off the north coast of Alaska for an exceptionally long time. There are also joint patrols with the Russians.