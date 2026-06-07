Greek police have arrested a 56-year-old German man at Chania Airport on Crete. The man is said to have photographed airplanes and the airport grounds in a security-relevant area, as the public broadcaster ERTNews reported, citing the police. The man is to be brought before the judicial authorities, the report added.

Increased security measures

Against the backdrop of the war between the USA and Israel on the one hand and Iran on the other, Greek media have repeatedly reported increased security measures in the eastern Mediterranean. Western bases in the region - including two British military bases on Cyprus and a US Navy and US Air Force base in Souda on Crete - are under increased surveillance. Security forces are currently monitoring unusual movements in the vicinity of such facilities.