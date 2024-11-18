Police find the van in a parking lot in Frankfurt (Oder) D. Google Maps

Two people were found dead in a van in Frankfurt (Oder). A gas leak could be the cause of the tragic incident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Frankfurt (Oder) D, a 35-year-old woman and her 58-year-old lover have been found dead in a van from which there was a strong smell of gas.

The police suspect a defective gas cylinder as the cause and currently rule out foul play or a joint suicide.

Relatives, including the woman's child who was staying with friends, are being cared for by emergency counselors. Show more

A tragic incident occurred in a van in Frankfurt (Oder) in which a woman and her lover were found dead. The two had apparently arranged to meet in the vehicle. This was reported by the newspaper "Bild".

The woman, 35 years old, had left her child with friends to meet the 58-year-old man in a parking lot in the Rosengarten district. When she did not pick up her child as agreed, the babysitters alerted the police.

The officers found the woman's car, a Mini, in the parking lot in the street Am Wildpark. Next to the Mini was a white van with Berlin license plates, from which there was a strong smell of gas. The police called the fire department for assistance.

The emergency services opened the van and found the two people lifeless. Despite immediately initiating resuscitation measures, the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the two had died.

The police have opened a death investigation to determine the cause of the incident. A defective gas cylinder in the van is being investigated as a possible cause. The possibility of foul play or a joint suicide has been ruled out. Emergency counselors are supporting the relatives.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.