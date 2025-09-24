The two bodies were found near Quepos in Costa Rica. (symbolic image) Screenshot Google Maps

The bodies of a German couple have been discovered in Costa Rica. Investigators believe it was a robbery-murder - the victims were found buried near their own finca.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bodies of a German couple have been found in Quepos.

The two are said to have been buried on their own property.

Investigators suspect robbery as the motive for the crime. Show more

A German couple has apparently been murdered in Costa Rica. The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered near the Finca Cerros in Quepos on the Pacific coast of the Central American country, the investigative authority OIJ announced on Wednesday in the online service X. The two had been buried there. The property belonged to the German couple, who had been reported missing the previous day. Investigators assumed that the motive was robbery.

The newspaper "Bild" reported on Wednesday, citing media reports in Costa Rica, that the couple had been living in Costa Rica for two years and had bought the finca. Neighbors had last seen the couple on Saturday.