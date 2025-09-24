A German couple has apparently been murdered in Costa Rica. The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered near the Finca Cerros in Quepos on the Pacific coast of the Central American country, the investigative authority OIJ announced on Wednesday in the online service X. The two had been buried there. The property belonged to the German couple, who had been reported missing the previous day. Investigators assumed that the motive was robbery.
The newspaper "Bild" reported on Wednesday, citing media reports in Costa Rica, that the couple had been living in Costa Rica for two years and had bought the finca. Neighbors had last seen the couple on Saturday.