The far-right magazine "Compact" may continue to be published. The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig has lifted the ban with reference to freedom of the press and freedom of opinion.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig has finally lifted the ban on the far-right magazine "Compact".

The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence that the magazine's content was anti-constitutional and influential enough to justify a ban.

The central legal question was whether "Compact" still falls under the freedom of the press and freedom of opinion. Show more

The right-wing extremist magazine "Compact" can continue to be published. The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig has lifted the ban issued by the then German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in summer 2024.

The judges thus confirmed their decision from summary proceedings last August. At that time, they had temporarily suspended the ban so that the newspaper could continue to be published for the time being. The competent 6th Senate has now made its final decision in the main proceedings. The judges in Leipzig are responsible in the first and last instance for lawsuits against bans on associations.

Observation by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution

The Ministry of the Interior had banned the magazine and described it as a "central mouthpiece of the right-wing extremist scene". According to the ministry, "Compact" Magazin GmbH has been a focus of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution for some time and was classified and monitored as a secured right-wing extremist association at the end of 2021.

Founded in 2010, the media company used to be based in Falkensee in Brandenburg, but is now based in Stössen in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the court, the "Compact" magazine has a circulation of 40,000 copies and the online TV channel reaches up to 460,000 clicks.

Leipzig court has jurisdiction in the first and last instance

The central question was whether statements made by the media company are still covered by freedom of the press and freedom of opinion - or whether they are anti-constitutional and pose a concrete threat. The decisive factor for the assessment was whether unconstitutional content is characteristic of "Compact". The Federal Administrative Court is the court of first and last instance for actions against bans on associations.