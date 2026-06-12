This Porsche was seized. Hauptzollamt Singen

A Porsche worth nearly 100,000 francs caught the attention of customs officials while en route from Switzerland to Germany. Because important import documents were missing, the sports car was seized.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German customs officials inspected a Porsche from Switzerland worth around 99,000 francs on the A81.

The driver was unable to produce the necessary documents for proper customs clearance.

Customs calculated import duties of around 30,700 francs and initiated criminal proceedings. Show more

During a routine check on the A81 near Geisingen in Baden-Württemberg, customs officers made an unusual discovery. On a closed transport trailer, they discovered a Porsche that was to be transported from Switzerland to North Rhine-Westphalia.

The driver explained that he was traveling on behalf of the owner. When asked, however, he was unable to produce any documents proving proper customs clearance upon import into Germany.

Porsche worth nearly 100,000 francs

According to the Singen Main Customs Office, the vehicle’s value was listed as 99,000 francs on an invoice. This amounts to approximately 108,000 euros.

Based on this, officials calculated import duties of approximately 33,400 euros, or about 30,700 francs.

At the same time, the authorities initiated criminal tax proceedings on suspicion of tax evasion.

Modifications Prevent Lower Customs Duties

The vehicle in question is a Porsche from the 1980s. Due to its age, it would generally have been possible to import the car as a classic car at a lower rate.

However, according to customs officials, numerous modifications prevented such a classification.

The sports car was seized until the duties owed were paid.

The Porsche initially remained in the custody of the authorities. The Criminal and Fines Division of the Karlsruhe Main Customs Office is now handling the case.

Whether and when the vehicle will be returned to its owner depends, among other things, on the outcome of the ongoing proceedings and whether the required duties are paid.