Tragedy on a tourist beach German dies while rescuing his wife on Mallorca

dpa

11.10.2025 - 13:03

In October, lifeguards have already finished their season on many beaches in Mallorca. (symbolic image)
His wife gets into trouble, he jumps into the sea: a rescue attempt on a Mallorcan beach ends tragically.

DPA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 67-year-old German man has died on Mallorca.
  • He had tried to save his wife from drowning.
  • Despite almost an hour of resuscitation attempts by rescue workers, the man could not be revived; his 47-year-old wife had to be taken to hospital seriously injured.
Show more

A 67-year-old German man died on a beach in Mallorca while trying to save his wife from drowning. She had got into difficulties in the water near Santa Margalida in the north-east of the vacation island, as reported by "Mallorca Magazin" and the Spanish news agency Europa Press, citing the local rescue service SAMU-061.

Rescue workers tried to resuscitate the man for almost an hour - to no avail. His seriously injured 47-year-old wife was taken to hospital.

The man had apparently seen his German wife drowning on Son Bauló beach and had jumped into the sea to save her. Other people tried to help the couple.

An alarmed lifeguard from a hotel also rushed to the scene. Once the couple were on the beach, more rescue workers and police arrived. They were no longer able to help the man.

Swimming accidents happen again and again on Mallorca. In October, many lifeguards have already finished their season on the beaches there.

