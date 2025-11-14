The family was visiting Istanbul. (symbolic image) Onur Dogman/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A family vacation in Turkey ended fatally: two children from Hamburg and their mother died in Istanbul from suspected food poisoning. The Turkish authorities have arrested street food vendors.

The family had previously eaten stuffed mussels and baked potatoes.

Authorities close a restaurant in the Besiktas district, investigations are ongoing. Show more

In Turkey, drama ensues during a German family's vacation. Two children and their mother die, the father fights for his life.

According to reports, the family of four from Hamburg traveled to Istanbul on Sunday. Three days later, they all complained of severe nausea and vomiting. The parents and their two children - aged three and six - were taken to hospital on Wednesday. After brief treatment, they were allowed to leave the hospital again.

Back at the hotel, however, the family's condition deteriorated rapidly. According to Anadolu Agency, mother and daughter were found unconscious in their room. All four were taken to hospital again - but all help came too late for the two children. Shortly afterwards, the mother also died. Only the father survived and is still being treated as an inpatient.

Turkish authorities have now arrested four suspects. This was announced by Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc on the X platform. They are accused of involuntary manslaughter, the state news agency Anadolu reported. According to the state broadcaster TRT, the victims were sellers of sweets, stuffed mussels and a dish made from calf intestines (kokorec).

Were mussels the cause?

The father, mother, six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter had traveled to Istanbul on Sunday and then did what is standard fare for thousands of tourists in Istanbul: eat street food. Stuffed mussels and stuffed potatoes in particular are sold in numerous places in the center of the metropolis.

The family from Hamburg is said to have driven to the Ortaköy district at lunchtime on Tuesday. This is what the father of the family said before he was intubated, reports the newspaper "Sabah". There they ate stuffed mussels from a hawker and then soup and kokorec, a traditional Turkish street food dish made from veal intestines, in another store.

On the way back to the hotel in the Fatih district, they bought lokum - a Turkish sweet - and water. Other media reported that the family had also eaten kumpir (stuffed potatoes).

According to Justice Minister Tunc, samples were taken from the places where the family had eaten. Turkish authorities had previously ordered the closure of a store in the Besiktas district. "The establishment that is believed to have caused the incident has been sealed indefinitely by the relevant units of our municipality to protect public health and safety," the Cumhuriyet newspaper quoted the district administration as saying.