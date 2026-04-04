A German family of four has died in a road accident in Portugal. (symbolic image) Bild:dpa

Tragic Good Friday in Portugal: within 24 hours, at least 13 people have died on the roads of the popular vacation destination. A German family is among the victims.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German family of four has died in an accident in Portugal.

The accident occurred on Good Friday near the municipality of Santiago do Cacém, around 130 kilometers southeast of Lisbon.

A car driven by a 68-year-old Portuguese man is believed to have crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the German family's car. Show more

A family of four from Germany has died in a head-on collision in Portugal. The fatalities were a couple and their two underage children, all of whom were German citizens, a spokesperson for the GNR police unit told the German Press Agency on request. However, nothing more could be said about the identity and exact origin of the victims for the time being.

According to official reports, the accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday on the IC1 highway near the municipality of Santiago do Cacém, around 130 kilometers southeast of Lisbon. As the newspaper "Correio da Manhã" and other media reported, citing spokespersons for the authorities, the family had previously landed at Portela airport in the Portuguese capital from Germany. There they got into a rental car and drove off towards the Algarve, they said.

According to initial findings, the head-on collision was not caused by an overtaking maneuver, GNR captain Miguel Mendes told journalists at the scene of the accident. A car driven by a 68-year-old Portuguese man had presumably crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the German family's car. The cause is still unknown.

The police began an investigation

Photos and video footage from Portuguese media show that the two vehicles most involved in the accident were completely destroyed. According to the police, the 68-year-old was seriously injured and taken to hospital. A third car was able to swerve out of the way; its two occupants escaped with minor injuries, according to Captain Mendes.

Following the accident, the IC1 remained closed in both directions for several hours - well into Friday evening. The GNR (Guarda Nacional Republicana) said that it had begun an investigation.

Tragic Good Friday with at least 13 fatalities

The various authorities - civil defense, police and fire department - provided different information on the ages of the German victims. The parents are said to have been between 43 and 50 years old. According to this information, the children were a 12-year-old boy and a teenager aged 14 or 15.

The newspaper "Jornal de Notícias" spoke of a "tragic" Good Friday in the popular vacation destination. The state news agency Lusa reported that at least 13 people had died in various traffic accidents on Portugal's roads in just over 24 hours, citing the responsible police units GNR and PSP.